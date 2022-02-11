Since before McCracken County High School was built, students in the McCracken County School District have been hosting school-wide blood drives, and that tradition is carried on with the Mustangs.
The Project Lead the Way biomedical science program is a college-level curriculum for students who are interested in careers in the medical field. It is guided by MCHS biomedical science teacher Melissa Willoughby and hosts four blood drives each year at McCracken County High School, collaborating with the American Red Cross.
“(The program) focuses on science and hands-on labs and activities,” Willoughby said. “It’s a lot of real-life diagnosing scenarios.”
The MCHS PTLW biomedical science blood drive is ranked No. 1 in the American Red Cross’ Tennessee Valley Region among more than 150 high schools from Nashville to southern Illinois.
Willoughby said the blood drives began before McCracken County High School was formed in 2013 from a consolidation of Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland high schools.
“It started at Reidland,” she said. “I was a Student Council advisor, and that’s when the biomed program began. It was there for three years.”
Willoughby said the seniors plan and organize the blood drives at MCHS, which are not open to the general public.
“They’re the ones who go to the classrooms and get the kids to sign up,” she said. “They’re the ones who do the legwork and all the prep. I do the appointment sheet, and my third-year students — my medical intervention class — work with my fourth-year students and actually run the drive that day.”
Since MCHS has been open, the program has collected more than 3,300 units of blood, enough to save 10,000 lives, as each donation of blood can be used with three different people.
“We have four different drives — two in the fall semester and two in the spring,” Willoughby said.
“This is 100% student-led and student-donated, besides the teachers. That’s what’s so awesome about it, is we’re trying to create students to become blood donors and lifelong donors.”
