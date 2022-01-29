The talents of many Massac County (Illinois) High School art students are shining around the region, with a few heading to nationals.
So far this school year, they have entered artwork covering a wide range of media and subject matter in three art contests — the Paducah Yeiser Art Center Teen Spirit Art Exhibit, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards and the University of Illinois Small Works Contest — which has allowed them to compete against high school students from central Illinois, southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
“With each contest entered, they gain confidence in their work, an opportunity to view artwork from other artists their age at the exhibitions — plus the possibility of awards and scholarships,” said art teacher and guild sponsor Cindy Bazor.
One of those scholarships for which all senior Art Guild students may also apply is the upcoming Massac County Academic Awards Scholarship.
Seven pieces won awards at the Scholastic Art Awards, including three Gold Keys, which will go
on to compete nationally in New York. One of the Gold Keys is an American Visions Nominee, one of five in the Southern Illinois Region Affiliate. They are:
• Gracie Hodges’ painting
“Eva’s Sky” is the Gold Key
that is an American Visions Nominee. Hodges’ ”Untitled” painting also received honorable mention.
• Izzy Hawes entered three photographs. “Prom Dress” won a Gold Key, while “Party Dress” and “Patchwork Tank” each won a Silver Key.
• Delany Troutman received the third Gold Key for “Face Book Drawing.”
• Victoria Swafford’s “Past Innocence” mixed media drawing received honorable mention.
“I love drawing, but using the newspaper and sumi ink was so much fun,” Swafford said. “It let me make my favorite type of art — mixed media.”
Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have inspired bold ideas in creative teens throughout the country. Its mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their work to the world. In 2021, students across America entered nearly 230,000 original works in 28 different categories of art and writing. Past award recipients include Truman Capote, Andy Warhol, Robert Redford and Ken Burns.
The Scholastic Art Awards ceremony for the Southern Illinois Region Affiliate will be held at 3 p.m. on Feb. 13, at Cedarhurst Art Museum in Mt. Vernon.
Hodges’ ”Eva’s Sky” painting was also entered in the University of Illinois Small Works Art Show. All of the entered artwork in this show could be no larger than 6-by-6 inches. “Eva’s Sky” won an honorable mention.
Recently, 33 students had 35 pieces of artwork accepted into the Paducah Yeiser Art Center Teen Spirit Art Exhibit.
The YAC created the exhibit in 1993 as a part of an effort to support the area’s art programs and to recognize the region’s talented youth. This year, nine regional high schools participated, entering a total of 189 works.
MCHS Art Guild artwork accepted into the Teen Spirit show was created by: Hodges, Hawes, Troutman, Swafford, Donnie Alcantara, Thomas Bosecker, Lydia Browning, Loralei Burress-McGuire, Miranda Burton, Millie Cornwell, Karen Coronado, MacKenzie Dassing, Hailey Edwards, Jaliyah Farr, Catie Frick, Jenna Gentry, Summer Gurley, Lacie Hausman, Olivia Heine, Bailey Hillebrand, Felicity Hodge, Cadence Johnson, Jak Kowalczik, Bell Lang, Hayden Lloyd, Shaley Looney, Irene McCoy, Elizabeth Reed, Autumn Russell, Sky Sullivan, Audrey Thompson, Josie Walker and Alex Zace-Smith.
