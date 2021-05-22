BENTON — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire will not be seeking re-election next year, and has endorsed law enforcement veteran Det. Capt. Matthew “Matt” Hilbrecht for the role.
McGuire, who’s still in his first term, said Hilbrecht is the perfect fit for Marshall County sheriff, especially given his wealth of experience.
“Matt has been here his whole career, he’s probably about one of the best overall officers in western Kentucky. It’s just really a no-brainer. He’s the best candidate for the job, regardless of who files to be honest,” McGuire said.
Hilbrecht said his whole career has been spent at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, getting his start in 1999. In 2006, he moved up the ranks to detective sergeant, followed by detective lieutenant and then to detective captain. There he stayed until his brief retirement in 2019. After two months, he returned to the force as a detective but was promoted once more to detective captain.
He will have served 22 years in law enforcement this July.
“I’m very honored to accept the endorsement from Sheriff McGuire,” Hilbrecht said.
Should he be elected as sheriff, he looks to tackle problems, the largest of which being drugs. In order to accomplish this, he said the sheriff’s office would need to expand both the detectives office and patrolmen ranks, which is difficult “when you’re at the bottom in your county.”
The highest paid deputy at the MCSO makes $5 less than the lowest paid officer at Calvert City Police Department, he said.
“We certainly need to increase our wage scale. You know, just attract good qualified people. With the environment the way it is towards law enforcement currently it’s hard sometimes to get good young people in here who are interested in a career in law enforcement,” Hilbrecht said.
McGuire, now entering his third year as the sheriff, felt his singular term in office was enough. On whether he would stay in law enforcement, the sheriff couldn’t say what is next for him. However, he expressed gratitude to Marshall County residents for “putting food” on his table.
“Well I got my time in. It’s time to move on and retire, and see what else is out there for me,” McGuire said.
He noted that he would need to be retired for 30 days before discussing future employment with other law enforcement agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.