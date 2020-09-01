Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath visited Paducah on Monday, making a pair of campaign stops at the McCracken County Democrats’ headquarters and on the Paducah riverfront.
Well over a hundred people turned out for the earlier event, a speaking engagement outside the Democratic Party’s local office on Jefferson Street.
Much of McGrath’s speech could be boiled down to a single sentence: “We can change the trajectory of our country for the better if we can get rid of Mitch McConnell.”
McConnell, Kentucky’s six-term incumbent senator and McGrath’s Republican opponent, was never far from the discussion. She has made unseating the Senate majority leader her mission.
“He is a man who puts his own power, his own wealth, his own political party above the interests of the country and certainly above the interests of Kentucky all the time,” she said. “I will always put my country and Kentucky above my political party, always. You do not have that in the current senator.”
McGrath — who served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps — invoked her military past, calling McConnell’s actions during the COVID-19 crisis a “dereliction of duty” and going on to say “when bad things happen, he just backs up into the bushes like Homer Simpson,” referencing a widely used meme.
“You don’t get to call yourself a leader and then just run away in the very moment of national crisis. Leaders do not leave in the middle of a national crisis, and that’s what he’s doing. For that alone, we should get rid of him.
“Kentucky, we can do better. America, we can do better. Paducah, we can do better.”
While McGrath was in Paducah on Monday, McConnell was at a forum hosted by the Kentucky Farm Bureau in Louisville and he criticized her for not attending, saying that her absence showed a lack of concern about rural Kentuckians. McGrath responded by calling into question the Senate majority leader’s convictions when it comes to the agriculture industry, and driving home the fact that “(she’s) accepted three different debates and he hasn’t.”
McGrath spoke about a variety of topics, ranging from education (she called for universal pre-K and a national service plan for teachers) and infrastructure (broadband access and cellphone coverage) to racial injustice and corruption in Washington, but her later conference was focused entirely on health care and the opioid crisis.
This smaller gathering on the Paducah riverfront saw the candidate joined by former University of Kentucky basketball player and NBA star Rex Chapman.
“I’m not going to back down from Michael Jordan or Scottie Pippen. I’m damn sure not going to back down from Mitch McConnell,” the former Wildcat said. “(Amy’s) tougher than I am because she’s got the guts to come and do this. Her unseating Mitch McConnell will be … the biggest team win that I could ever be a part of.”
Chapman himself is a recovering drug addict and has strong feelings about the subject.
“I try to make it my business to know basketball and opioids, that’s about all I’m qualified for at this point,” he said. “What blows me away is that … Mitch is trying to take away health care. Talk about a death sentence right away for addicts.
“I’m tired of this. I’m tired of going to the morgue to identify friends, kids of friends that I remember being born. What’s going on here is a travesty.”
McGrath agreed, advocating for affordable, long-term addiction recovery centers.
The candidate went on to speak about several health care needs in the state, including prescription drug prices, subsidized public option, lowering the age of Medicare eligibility, a Medicare buy-in plan and protections for people with preexisting conditions, alongside COVID-19 through the prism of McConnell.
“The whole response to coronavirus has been a colossal failure, and it is because we have a senator who does not prioritize public health,” she said. “You see it with the opioid epidemic, you see it with his constant trying to undermine the Affordable Care Act … you see it with his constantly bowing down to big pharma and special interest groups and insurance companies.
“I’m tired of it. Enough is enough.”
The candidate advocated for a national testing and tracing program for COVID-19 before continuing to rail against her opponent, criticizing his response to the pandemic.
“If he can find $500 billion for corporations to keep them afloat, he ought to find $400 million to keep afloat regular, everyday Kentuckians. It’s just a matter of priorities,” she said. “Mitch McConnell has made us weaker as a country. No one is looking to us for leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.