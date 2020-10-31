Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath made another swing through western Kentucky Friday, with four days left before the election when she will contest the seat of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
McGrath spoke a crowd of approximately 50 socially-distanced supporters in the early afternoon at Noble Park in Paducah.
She also planned a stop in Henderson Friday before conducting an evening virtual campaign event.
“Western Kentucky is so important,” McGrath said. “Sen. McConnell has failed western Kentucky over and over. We have major problems here. There’s a lot of inequality. We still need to work on good, quality jobs and rebuilding Kentucky and he hasn’t done it.
“So, what I’m trying to do is come here to west Kentucky and say we can do better. Western Kentucky deserves better and our country deserves better than Mitch McConnell.”
The former Marine Corps lieutenant and combat fighter pilot spoke for about a half-hour.
“This is very serious what our country is going through right now. This race right here in Kentucky is so pivotal because we can change the trajectory of our country for the better, and only we can do that here in Kentucky by getting rid of the one man who has literally destroyed what was once the greatest deliberative body on earth in the U.S. Senate,” she said.
McGrath criticized McConnell on a number of fronts, including his handling of the coronavirus, efforts to end the Affordable Care Act and his reliance on support from political super PACs.
“Sen. McConnell has failed us. He’s failed us on health care, he’s failed us on the coronavirus. Here we are in the middle of a national crisis where he’s built a Congress that is so dysfunctional, so partisan, so polarized that it can’t even do the right thing.
“One thing I learned in the military is to do the right thing. I served my country 24 years in the United States military. Right now, more than ever, we need leaders that care about this country and are going to put the country above their political party,” she said.
She outlined a five-point plan for the future, which includes an immediate aid package; tackling health care, including lowering drug prescription costs; rebuilding Kentucky by investing in a “21st Century infrastructure” including expanding broadband; addressing inequality and racial injustice; and tacking corruption, which would include term limits and reigning in super PACs.
“I ask you not only for your vote. If you’ve voted already I ask you to work for the next four days to do whatever you can,” she said. “I always say to people, this race isn’t about Amy McGrath and it’s not about Mitch McConnell. It’s about us. It’s about Kentucky, it’s about our country and our democracy. You see so many people here, even in the middle of coronavirus, who are willing to come out and be a part of this campaign, talk to their neighbors, talk to their friends, get out and make phone calls and try to inspire people to vote right now.
“That’s how we win this thing.”
