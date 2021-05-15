METROPOLIS, Ill. — There’s still time to get your team together for the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition 4-Person Golf Scramble.
The ninth annual event will take place Friday, May 28, at the Metropolis Country Club. Sign-in is 12:30 p.m. with tee off at 1 p.m.
While the registration deadline is May 27, team openings may still be available the day of the event.
“This is our biggest fundraiser,” MCDAC Director Holly Windhorst said. “When MCDAC first started, we needed funds. Other organizations were holding golf tournaments, so we decided to give a it shot.”
MCDAC is a group of volunteers determined to provide leadership, education and resources in order to build and sustain communities of knowledgeable citizens who make healthy and safe choices through the reduction of substance abuse.
It uses the funds for its Youth Advisory Council, printing of brochures and messaging, advertising, Red Ribbon Week and other drug prevention programming in Massac County.
Twenty-two teams participated in last year’s golf scramble, which was held in October due to COVID-19. Windhorst said this year’s timing gets the event back to its regular schedule.
Participation levels are: $250 for a corporate sponsorship, which includes a team and a hole; $200 for a team only; or $50 for a hole sponsorship only. Registration forms are available at massacdrugawareness.com.
“We have several teams already signed up for this year’s event,” Windhorst said.
The tournament will also include door prizes and a skins game. Additional mulligans will be sold at check-in. Carts are available for $30 and must be reserved in advance.
For more information, contact Morgan Holt at 618-638-8893 or mholt@legencebank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.