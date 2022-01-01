McCracken County has been at the highest level of COVID-19 incidence since the Monday after Thanksgiving, and its rate has been inching upward ever since.
On Nov. 29, the county entered into the red level, the color on a map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health that represents the highest rate of incidence, or more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
That was the first time for McCracken County to be at that level since Oct. 7.
It has been at that level since Nov. 29, with incidence rates climbing to Wednesday’s rate of 55.5, the highest rate since the current surge began in November.
The county’s incidence rate jumped from 35.6 on Dec. 3 to 46.1 on Dec. 6. It dropped from 49.1 on Dec. 10 to 40.8 on Dec. 13 and remained that low throughout that week, but has been climbing steadily since Dec. 16.
The daily case numbers continue to climb for the county as well, according to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department. McCracken County reported 99 new cases in the PDHD’s Monday report, 123 new cases in the Tuesday report and 104 new cases in the Thursday report. There was no report issued on Wednesday due to technical difficulties.
For the month of December through Thursday, there were 1,319 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McCracken County.
Of those, 234 were between the ages of 19 and 29, while 212 were in their 30s, 191 were in their 40s, 188 were school-age children (age 4 to 18) and 168 were in their 50s.
The color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows counties at different rates of incidence. The highest rate, shown in red, indicates more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, while the next-highest rate, shown in orange, indicated 10 to 25 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The third-highest rate, shown in yellow, indicates 1 to 10 new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, while the lowest incidence rate, shown in green indicates less than 1 case per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
The 2020 Census showed McCracken County to have 67,875 people, meaning that one new case of COVID-19 in the county is the same as 1.47 cases per 100,000 people.
The incidence rate map for Wednesday shows 106 of Kentucky’s 120 counties at the red level, 13 at the orange level (including Ballard County in the Jackson Purchase area) and one — Fulton County in the Jackson Purchase area — at the yellow level.
Incidence rates around the Purchase on Wednesday were: McCracken, 55.5; Ballard, 18.1; Calloway, 31.9; Carlisle, 51.0; Fulton, 7.2; Graves, 52.1; Hickman, 29.4; and Marshall, 50.5.
McCracken County’s highest incidence rate was 106.6, reached on Nov. 24, 2020. The highest in the latter half of 2021 was 69.7, reached on Sept. 2.
The county’s lowest incidence rate during the pandemic was 1.7, obtained on June 7, 2021.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.