Cooper Hill’s love for flying began with tracking snakes from a plane. The McCracken County High School senior is a private pilot who says his hobby spurred career plans in aerospace engineering.

“My dad had a plane, and he flew a lot,” said Hill, 17. “His instructor got me into flying, and we’d go track snakes out of a plane. That was really fun to me, flying with the antenna hanging out the window, trying to find a snake on the ground. Recently, I began flying so much that I decided to do aerospace.”

