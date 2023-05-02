Cooper Hill’s love for flying began with tracking snakes from a plane. The McCracken County High School senior is a private pilot who says his hobby spurred career plans in aerospace engineering.
“My dad had a plane, and he flew a lot,” said Hill, 17. “His instructor got me into flying, and we’d go track snakes out of a plane. That was really fun to me, flying with the antenna hanging out the window, trying to find a snake on the ground. Recently, I began flying so much that I decided to do aerospace.”
Hill has finished seven college credits through West Kentucky Community and Technical College. He plans to attend the University of Colorado this fall to study aerospace engineering.
Hill is a member of Future Farmers of America. In most of his spare time, he’s started a business doing excavation and dirt work for clients. Equipment from his family’s farm helped, while other equipment he purchased himself.
“I’ve done everything, from footers for houses to clearing land and taking down structures,” he added.
Hill said his brother, a mechanical engineer, has helped him on projects, designing brackets and mounts.
“I’ve configured them here, and he’s been able to make them out of the shop,” Hill said. “I want to be able to make stuff like that.”
In his free time, aside from flying, Hill enjoyed football until a concussion sat him out. He’s since made a full recovery. Hill also races motocross.
“This past couple of summers, I’ve gone up to my uncle’s engine shop. He builds a lot of engines for super late models for race cars — big block V8 engines. Tearing down engines, building new ones,” Hill said.
Hill, son of Kathy Hill and the late Dr. Clint Hill of Paducah, is the Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun covers a notable area high school senior. This spring, a selection committee will choose one of the 32 Teen of the Week nominees as "Teen of the Year," which carries a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
