Ellie Whiteside’s relationships with her family and community have helped shape where she is going with her future.
An 18-year-old senior from McCracken County High School, Whiteside has been involved with a variety of extracurriculars and awards, including founding Every Mustang Matters, serving as president of the National Honor Society, serving as Student Government senior class representative and more.
Serving as senior representative for the student government has helped Whiteside in many different ways.
“I think that throughout my life, I’ve always kind of matured very fast, and I’ve just become a natural leader across it,” Whiteside said. “I think that this role suits me perfectly because I’m able to kind of represent our class and say like, ‘Oh, we should do this for seniors.’ I have a little bit of say in what we do as a school and represent our school on tours. It’s a huge honor that not many people get to do.”
Whiteside is also a graduate of the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s youth leadership class. The six-month program gave her many opportunities to change how she looked at the community around her.
“The Youth LEAD program was absolutely amazing and I would tell anybody who can to definitely apply,” she said. “That whole program was one of the best things I’ve ever done. I learned so much about Paducah and their whole goal is to encourage students to get an education and then come back to Paducah to better our community. Leaders in our community are already in the workforce and they want us to come back and they want to help us.”
Whiteside also shared a personal experience that’s influenced her time at McCracken County.
“My sister was born with Down syndrome when I was six years old,” Whiteside said. “I think a lot of times that would make people feel like they didn’t know what to do or feel all alone. I feel like my family has been able to rise up and fully take advantage of the situation. It’s a complete blessing. How she interacts with kids at school has really warmed my heart and led to me really loving to work with special ed kids.”
This love further led to Whiteside founding Every Mustang Matters, a club that pairs special education students with other students to help them feel included and part of the community.
“My junior year, I went to the special ed director at McCracken, and I asked, ‘What is your need? What are you lacking?’ and we started Every Mustang Matters,” she said. “It basically provides special education students someone to go to clubs and school events with and we have holiday parties. And it was all because of my sister.”
Whiteside, daughter of Adam and Stacey Whiteside of Paducah, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the 32 students chosen, one will be selected as Teen of the Year around the end of the school year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
Following high school, Whiteside plans to attend Morehead State University to play volleyball and to major in finance to help her community further.
