Nyla Holder, a freshman at McCracken County High School and an ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, competed Saturday in Louisville at the Miss Ky Volunteer pageant. According to a post on the McCracken County Public Schools Facebook page, she was crowned Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer and will be representing Kentucky at Miss Teen Volunteer America.
For her win, Holder was awarded an $18,000 prize package that includes a $8000 scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.