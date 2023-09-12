Miss Teen Kentucky

Nyla Holder, left, was crowned Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer and will be representing Kentucky at the national competition.

 McCracken County Public Schools

Nyla Holder, a freshman at McCracken County High School and an ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, competed Saturday in Louisville at the Miss Ky Volunteer pageant. According to a post on the McCracken County Public Schools Facebook page, she was crowned Miss Kentucky Teen Volunteer and will be representing Kentucky at Miss Teen Volunteer America.

For her win, Holder was awarded an $18,000 prize package that includes a $8000 scholarship.

