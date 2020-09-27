A McCracken County High School student made national waves this week when the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids named her one of four Individual Youth Advocates of the Year for 2020 during its Wednesday evening virtual awards ceremony.
Abby Hefner, a junior at MCHS, started a peer-to-peer vaping education program in her school, as well as in neighboring elementary and middle schools.
Sandy Spavone, the executive director of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), introduced Hefner — an active member of her school’s FCCLA club — during the ceremony.
Hefner started using Juul, a popular brand of e-cigarette, at a high school football game and quickly became a frequent user. When her body started reacting to not having it in her system, she knew a change needed to happen.
“I realized that I first wanted to quit using Juul when I would experience mood swings or headaches or, just really, irritability from not having it,” she said. “I would crave it all the time. So after a few attempts of me trying to quit, I finally was able to.”
She didn’t want her siblings, friends or classmates to have to go through the same thing.
“What inspired me to get involved in tobacco prevention was just seeing how it affected my life and impacted me,” Hefner said in her speech. “I didn’t want to have to watch my younger siblings or really anyone else have to go through those same struggles, especially knowing how hard it is to get off of it.”
Alongside her peers, she developed a survey to better understand youth use of flavored e-cigarettes and used this information to advocate to both her state and federal representatives about the need to prohibit flavored tobacco products.
While she never thought she’d be sharing her story in this way, it’s come naturally for Hefner, because “when you’re really passionate about something it comes so easily,” she said. ““It felt like I was doing something that could make a real change.”
Since starting this program, Hefner has been able to share her story at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort and during a press conference in support of the Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act held by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi
“We are thrilled to honor Abby Hefner as a Youth Advocate of the Year,” President of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids president Matthew L. Myers said in a release. “Young advocates like Abby are bravely standing up to the tobacco industry and leading the way to the first tobacco-free generation.”
Hefner plans to continue using her voice to “talk to lawmakers and educate youth” with an ongoing mission to “get e-cigarettes completely eliminated, especially the flavors, because that’s what really attracting teenagers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.