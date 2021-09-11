McCracken student COVID rates steady in September

The number of COVID-19 cases among children of school age — 4 to 18 — in McCracken County has lessened compared with the month of August, but not by much.
Information for school-age COVID cases has been provided by the Purchase District Health Department (PDHD).
In August, there were 582 cases of COVID-19 among those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County, an average of 18.77 new cases per day.
For the month of September through Friday, there have been 175 cases, or 17.5 per day.
The numbers in the daily reports for September have not fluctuated as wildly as they did in August, which had eight reports of 30 or more new cases, ranging as high as 59 cases in the Aug. 31 PDHD report and as low as eight in the Aug. 3 report.
In the last week of August, there were 44 new cases on Aug. 24 and 25, then 18 on Aug. 26, 30 on Aug. 27, 17 on Aug. 30 and 59 on Aug. 31.
Among the daily reports in September, the number of new cases has remained steady between 21 and 24. The report after the four-day Labor Day weekend on Tuesday showed 48 new cases, an average of 12 per day.
There were 21 new COVID cases among school-age children in McCracken County on Friday, with the same number reported on Thursday. There were 22 new cases reported on Wednesday.
There were 24 new cases reported on Sept. 1, 24 new cases on Sept. 2 and 22 new cases reported on Sept. 3.
According to the same PDHD reports, there were 576 new cases of COVID-19 reported in McCracken County among all age groups in the month of September thus far, 30% of which are school-age children.
The county has averaged 57.6 new cases per day in the month of September through Friday.
According to information provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, McCracken County had a COVID-19 incidence rate of 50.2 cases per 100,000 people on Friday, the highest since Tuesday, when the incidence rate was 55 per 100,000 people.
The incidence rate map on Friday showed 118 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in the red or high zone, indicating more than 25 cases per 100,000 people. Crittenden and Clinton counties are at the orange or substantial level, which indicates 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people. Crittenden County had a rate of 24.3 on Friday, while Clinton County had a rate of 24.4.
