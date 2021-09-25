McCracken student COVID numbers see sharp decline

The number of McCracken County students who have contracted COVID-19 fell sharply this week, making the current case load comparable to what was seen in July.
In reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, there were only two new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County among school-age children (age 4 to 18) in the Friday report.
Only five cases were reported in Thursday’s report, 14 in the Wednesday report, 12 in the Tuesday report and seven each in the Monday and Sept. 17 report. For the week of Sept. 17-23, only 40 new cases of COVID — an average of 5.7 per day — were reported among school-age children in McCracken County.
PDHD director Kent Koster credited school practices for the decline in the number of new cases.
“It could be the result of the schools increasingly improving the identification of close contacts and quarantining them in order to reduce exposure to the virus,” he said.
The McCracken County School District reported 15 cases among its students from Monday through Thursday and 25 student quarantines.
The Paducah Independent School District reported 28 total positive cases among its students from Aug. 18 through Thursday, with 92 total student quarantines in that time.
The number of new cases among McCracken County students began its decline on Sept. 14. From that date through Thursday, there were a total of 75 cases, an average of 7.5 per day. From Sept. 1-13, there were 207 cases, an average of 15.9 cases per day.
There were 604 new cases among McCracken County students in the month of August, or 19.48 per day.
For the first time since The Paducah Sun began gathering student-age information, the number of new cases among those able to receive vaccines — students between the ages of 12 and 18 — is lower than those who are younger.
Those age 12 to 18 reported 16 new cases for Sept. 18 through Thursday — 11 boys and five girls — while those younger reported 24 — 13 boys and 11 girls.
The 277 reported September cases among students in McCracken County broken down by grade level:
• Preschool (age 4-5): 22 new cases
• Early elementary (6-8): 47
• Late elementary (9-10): 43
• Middle school (11-13): 57
• High school (14-18): 108
The number of cases throughout McCracken County for all ages remains high, however.
From Aug. 15 to Aug. 30, there was an increase of 1,362, or 85.1 cases per day. From Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, there was an increase of 330 cases, or 47.1 cases per day, and from Sept. 7 through Sept. 14, there was an increase of 459, or 65.6 cases per day.
From Sept. 14 through Thursday, there was an increase of 414, or 46 cases per day.
The county reached the 10,000-case mark on Wednesday. The total case count through Thursday, is 10,024 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
According to information provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health, McCracken County remains at the highest level of COVID incidence, at 33.6 cases per 100,000 people on Friday.
It is among the 116 counties in Kentucky with more than 25 cases per 100,000 people, listed at the red level, or highest level of incidence.
Although the student case count is declining, Koster recommends that people continue to work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, at least until the county comes out of the red level of incidence.
That includes getting vaccinated, wearing masks in crowded areas or inside of business buildings, keeping a 6-foot social distance from others and washing hands often.
