McCracken student COVID numbers remain low

The number of new COVID-19 cases among student-age people in McCracken County continues to drop, down to 15 for the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 3.
That’s down from the 18 cases reported to the Purchase District Health Department for the week of Oct. 21-27 for those age 4 to 18 in McCracken County.
In the day-to-day reports issued by the PDHD, there were four cases reported for Oct. 28, two cases for the weekend of Oct. 29-31, no cases reported for Monday, four cases reported for Tuesday and five cases reported for Wednesday.
By age, there was one case reported for 4-year-olds for Oct. 28 through Wednesday, no cases for 5-year-olds, one case each for 6-, 7- and 8-year-olds, four cases for 9-year-olds, one case each for 10- and 11-year-olds, two cases for 12-year-olds, no cases for 13-year-olds, one case for 14-year-olds, no cases for 15- and 16-year-olds and one case each for 17- and 18-year-olds.
For the month of October, 13-year-olds led the school-age age groups of McCracken County with 15 new cases of COVID-19, 11 boys and four girls. The next-most cases came from 12- and 14-year-olds, who each had 11 cases reported that month. Nine new cases were reported in three age groups: 10-, 11- and 16-year-olds, and eight cases were reported among 15-year-olds and 18-year-olds. Four-year-olds and 17-year-olds each had three new cases reported in October.
There were a total 109 new cases reported among school-age children in McCracken County in October.
According to the Paducah school district COVID-19 exposure tracking webpage available through paducah.kyschools.us, there were five positive COVID tests among students this week through Thursday, with no positive tests among employees.
The school district had 25 students quarantined this week through Thursday and no employees quarantined.
According to the McCracken County school district Healthy@School webpage available through mccracken.kyschools.us, there were four positive COVID tests among students this week through Wednesday, with two staff members testing positive. There were 11 students quarantined this week through Wednesday and no staff members quarantined.
According to the color-coded incidence rat map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, none of the Jackson Purchase counties is in the red, the highest level of COVID-19 incidence (more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days).
McCracken County was at the orange level, the second-highest level of incidence (10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people), with a rate of 14 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The next-lowest level of incidence, colored yellow, is a range of 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people.
Other counties at the orange level in the Purchase area include Ballard (14.5), Carlisle (21.0), Graves (17.3) and Hickman (13.0). Area counties at the yellow level include Calloway (8.4), Fulton (7.2), Livingston (6.2) and Marshall (8.3).
Incidence rate maps are available through kycovid19.ky.gov.
There were 44 counties among Kentucky’s 120 counties at the red level on Thursday, or 36.7%. There were 63 counties at the orange level (52.5%) and 13 counties at the yellow level (10.8%). There were no counties at the lowest level, colored green, which indicates less than 1 case per 100,000 people.
