The number of COVID-19 cases among school-age youth in McCracken County is seeing a downward trend, marking the lowest number of cases since July.
In August, there were 582 cases of COVID-19 among children age 4 to 18 in McCracken County, and through the first 16 days in September, there have been 259 cases, according to the Purchase District Health Department.
However, the day-to-day numbers have shown a downward trend since Labor Day, with the PDHD reporting only seven new cases among school-age children in the county on Friday, the lowest single-day number since July 30.
The number of COVID cases among McCracken County students throughout August reached much higher numbers intermixed with days of low totals in the teens. The highest single-day number has been 59 on Aug. 30.
Since then — with the exception of a spike of 48 cases over the Labor Day weekend — every day’s new case total in September through Monday has been in the 20s.
On Tuesday, there were 15 new cases among student-age children, followed by 13 new cases on Wednesday and seven cases for Thursday, reported in the health department’s Friday report.
While there were nine cases reported for Aug. 1 and eight cases for Aug. 2, Friday’s report marks the lowest number of new cases among school-age children in McCracken County since it reported four new cases for July 29.
Other counties included in the Purchase District Health Department have shown low numbers throughout September.
Ballard County has reported a total of 24 new cases among its school-age children in September, with nine boys and 15 girls. Carlisle County has reported 11 total cases, with seven boys and four girls. Fulton County has reported nine new cases, with three boys and six girls, while Hickman County also reporting nine new cases this month, with three boys and six girls.
All school districts in western Kentucky reported to the Kentucky School Boards Association that it would require masks for students, staff and visitors in their buildings with the exception of Hickman County, which decided that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommended that everyone 2 years old and older wear a cloth face covering, “we very strongly encourage following this guidance; however it will not be mandatory that masks be worn on school premises at this time.”
The Kentucky School Boards Association reported Friday morning that 96% of the public school districts in Kentucky were going to continue requiring masks, while six districts would make it optional.
Hickman County is the only Kentucky county west of Louisville to make wearing masks optional.
