McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman visited the Rotary Club of Paducah meeting on Wednesday to speak in-depth on crime trends and active community program efforts in recent years.
Crime rose 2% last year in comparison to 2021, with larceny the most common. Thefts made up a third of 298 general investigations.
County deputies submitted over 860 drug cases into evidence. Norman noted success in active information-sharing between the city and county.
“The main thing, in our minds, is no one person and no one agency can solve all the criminal issues we have in our community,” Norman said. “We have to work together, and it’s paid off — especially in drug investigation.”
Deputies seized $150,000 believed to be illegal sales proceeds and drugs totaling some $500,000 in street value. The seizures included thousands of fentanyl pills.
“(Fentanyl) has been a big problem for probably a year-and-a-half (or) the past few years,” Norman said. “It’s where we used to see meth. … We see a lot now that’s getting mailed from different areas in America, but pretty much all of it is from the southern border.”
Some crimes often linked to mental health have risen in frequency, due to national trends and more involved local efforts.
Abuse and neglect cases rose 50% last year, in comparison to 2021.
“One reason is we’re seeing more of it,” Norman said. “The second is we’re trying to be more proactive as far as documenting these instances. A lot of times, we’ll go back to the same location, and it’s the same people involved.”
Norman said the county had seen “a steady rise” in sex offenses. The sheriff’s office has a dedicated sex crimes detective, Norman said, “that takes up well over 40 hours a week.”
A Rotarian asked Norman if human trafficking was an issue.
“A little bit,” Norman said. “We don’t see a huge amount of it, and it may be our drug investigations that really lead to those types of investigations. We have charged a couple of cases in the past few years with human trafficking, mainly in hotels.”
He called it a “tough crime to investigate.”
“With drugs, you have somebody you’re getting information from. In the human trafficking world, there’s not a lot of people coming forward and wanting to give that information,” he said.
He noted state efforts to raise human trafficking awareness that McCracken County partners and actively cooperates in. In January 2021, the Office of Trafficking and Abuse Prevention and Prosecution launched the “Your Eyes Save Lives” campaign.
Vehicle collisions decreased last year — 850 cases, 232 injuries and five deaths. Norman showed a frequency map of cases in several categories, including crashes.
“It gives us a good starting point,” he said. “If we have deputies with some extra time, we can ask them to enforce traffic in the higher areas.”
Arrests increased by a third, despite no policy change. “A lot of it is warrants,” Norman said. “We’ve had a huge increase in people not showing up.”
Crisis interventions involving “emotionally disturbed persons” rose 15% in 2022 and have risen a fourth this year so far.
“This is one of the topics across the country,” he said, describing crisis intervention training deputies receive to build expertise. “We always document crisis-intervention so we can keep track, and it’s gone up a decent amount.”
Norman said time spent on calls rose — intentional efforts to address root causes. There were 50 crisis reports, half involving drugs and alcohol.
Several sheriff’s office programs are also attempting to address those roots.
Badges of Hope, started by then-Sheriff Matt Carter in the late 2010s, partners with area facilities to make rehab more accessible.
“If somebody approaches us and says, ‘I have a substance abuse disorder, and I would like treatment,’ we will find a place for them whether here or Mayfield (or elsewhere),” Norman said. Deputies or grant funding will provide transportation.
“No longer does anyone have the excuse of ‘I don’t know where to go,’ ” Norman said. “The more we can do to treat them, get them out of the cycle of abuse, the better. The only tax dollars (spent) is when you’re paying the deputy to talk to the person or drive the person there. It’s very minimal compared to the cost of that cycle of abuse and the direct abuse it costs us as a community.”
Another program called Quick Response Team partners with Four Rivers Behavioral Health to aid overdose victims.
“A deputy and counselor will contact the individual and open up a conversation with them about treatment,” Norman said. “We want people to see us there trying to help them, not just trying to take them to jail.”
The Hunter Education program offers gun safety courses to youth.
The Sheriff’s Office Foundation nonprofit board helps use donations to secure funding in areas like training.
In April, Norman met with the county fiscal court to discuss equipment and training cost growth with evolving technology.
Deputies have used virtual training more recently to provide critical training. Required duties like inmate transport cause vehicle wear-and-tear. Deputies transported 922 inmates last year from 14 states and 27 counties, at 120,000 miles driven.
Norman called training “one of the things we’ve really tried to get on in the past, probably for three years.”
“We have a firm belief deputies are only going to be as good as their training, and we have to train constantly,” Norman said. “I think it’s probably that way in any job, but with some critical skills, deputies can’t train every other year or once a year to be good at — not for the level (the public) expects them to be.”
Someone at the Rotary meeting asked Norman about recent recruitment challenges, who admitted law enforcement offices have had to be creative about recruiting.
“Our turnover isn’t bad. The recruiting efforts, it does hurt. I think a lot of that has to do with the media,” Norman said, mentioning a decline in applications for many offices. “It’s a lot easier, if you have 200 applicants and two open positions, then surely you’re going to find two really good ones there. And when the group drops, it’s hard. Sometimes you just won’t hire anyone; you would rather be a little short-handed than throw somebody out there and make a disaster in the community.”
He thanked the office’s 11 reserve deputies. “They’re a big help at special events. There’s a lot of things we couldn’t do (without them) … We just don’t have enough people there. They volunteer; they’re willing to do that.”
