Details surrounding a controversial video of a McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy during a March 19 arrest continued to surface Friday.
The 10-second video — posted in an ACLU of Kentucky-affiliated Facebook group early Thursday morning — shows an unidentified deputy from behind as he arrests 30-year-old Luther Robinson. Shouts can be heard throughout the brief video taken by Robinson’s fiancée, including what an attorney representing Robinson has said is a racial slur used by the deputy during Robinson’s apprehension. Robinson was also tased during his arrest.
In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Matt Carter indicated that one of the two deputies at the scene during the incident depicted in the video was wearing a body camera, but it was not activated until after the events of the video.
A Friday interview with Carter covered the subject of the agency’s body camera policy, which he said was correctly observed in relation to the incident. The reason for the deputy’s failure to activate the body camera — as written in Carter’s news release — was the “the exigency and the quickly changing dynamics” of the situation the deputy was in.
“After reviewing this I can tell you that this detective this has not been any kind of a reoccurring issue,” the sheriff added. “As a matter of fact I’m unaware of any other issue that has occurred with them not getting their camera activated. It is so easy to Monday morning armchair quarterback.
“If I felt for one second that this body cam didn’t get activated or wasn’t activated intentionally for any kind of a malice reason then that certainly would be one thing. I think in this particular situation it just was 100% innocent in not getting activated.”
Robinson’s attorney — Dennie Leach — is planning to file a law suit alleging excessive use of force as a violation of Robinson’s civil rights and for denial of health care. The attorney expects to acquire what body cam footage was recorded in addition to medical records from the jail. While there is plenty of investigation left to do, Leach expects to file within the next month or two.
According to the policy obtained from the sheriff’s office, the agency is supposed to record calls for service, traffic stops, citizen transports, investigatory stops and foot pursuits on issued body cams and that deputies will make “every reasonable effort” to ensure the recording equipment is capturing the events. Carter cited several specific sections of the office’s body worn video recording (BWV) policy during the interview, underlining that he was made aware of the failure to activate the body camera to record the entire event, as is clearly noted.
“The supervisor was notified and that did come up the chain of command,” Carter said. “That evening I was made aware that the first segments, seconds, moments, whatever you want to call it, I don’t have an exact stopwatch to count, of the events—all I do know is that that body worn camera was activated essentially immediately or a very, very short time after the taser was deployed.”
The policy further notes the supervisor should be notified in email form, though Carter admits it was done in person.
Carter also noted that the deputies on the scene were part of a drug buy and would fall under a particular rule set in the policy exempting “undercover personnel or plainclothes personnel” from it if “utilizing a camera may create a dangerous situation or otherwise diminish the investigative success of the operation.”
“Arranging to purchase an ounce of amphetamine from a perpetrator clearly would fit in this particular set of circumstances,” he said.
The availability of body cameras within the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is something that Carter also called to The Sun’s attention.
“Not every one of my drug detectives and not every one of my investigative detectives are assigned a body worn cam. There is a camera in the drug unit and there is a camera in general investigations,” he said. “Long before this ever come about I had already been in working effort to get additional body cams during this year’s budget so that all of the detectives can be assigned one. Right now they’re not. That’s obviously an issue.
“I think everybody would agree the climate has changed since (I came into office in 2018) and that’s why I’ve been putting forth the efforts that I have and feel confident that we will succeed in this year’s budget getting these body cams for everyone.”
