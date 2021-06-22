McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter announced several arrests and the seizure of approximately $380,000 worth of methamphetamine, at a Monday afternoon news conference at the McCracken County Courthouse.
He told media outlets that five people were arrested last week in McCracken County during methamphetamine trafficking investigations.
“The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Paducah (Drug Enforcement Administration),” Carter said. “In all, detectives seized approximately 8.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and approximately $30,000 in suspected drug proceeds.”
Carter said the 8.5 pounds of seized methamphetamine has an estimated street value in excess of $380,000, if sold by the gram. The drug is typically sold by the gram. He noted that MCSO Capt. Jesse Riddle “largely oversaw” the operations, and said, in his opinion, Riddle is about second to none when it comes to overseeing large-scale drug investigations.
“We also have a tremendous working relationship with our surrounding counties, and to say that is an understatement,” he added.
The following suspects were booked at the McCracken County Jail:
• Sylvia “Pricilla” Fiers, 34, of McCracken County, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no registration plates.
• Jose Luis Lopez, 49, of Denver, Colorado, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.
• Kristopher G. Johnson, 44, of Louisville, was with charged with trafficking in methamphetamine (second or subsequent offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Demetrius D. Coatley, 45, of Louisville, was charged with complicity to trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, in addition to an outstanding felony warrant for child support.
• Kyle F. Bratcher, 30, of Louisville, was charged with complicity to trafficking in methamphetamine.
Detectives stopped a vehicle driven by Fiers on June 17, on Olivet Church Road, as part of a drug investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said a K-9 indicated the presence of illegal drugs, coming from the vehicle.
During a vehicle search, detectives found 3.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and more than $5,000 in suspected drug proceeds. Fiers was arrested.
The investigation continued into the evening of June 17, and detectives did surveillance on a Husbands Road hotel.
They found and arrested Lopez at the hotel, and a search warrant was executed for Lopez’s hotel room and vehicle. That search resulted in the seizure of two pounds of methamphetamine, and two more pounds were found concealed inside the vehicle’s door panel. Detectives also found more than $20,000 in suspected drug proceeds, which was hidden inside of a compartment in the vehicle, according to the news release.
The next day, on June 18, authorities said detectives did another drug investigation. They learned Johnson was allegedly selling large amounts of crystal methamphetamine in western Kentucky.
Detectives contacted him by using a “cooperating witness,” and Johnson agreed to sell a pound of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Through surveillance, detectives saw Johnson and two other men arrive at a Cairo Road hotel, and Johnson delivered methamphetamine, while the other men “acted as lookouts” for him, authorities said. All three were arrested. The other men were identified as Coatley and Bratcher.
Detectives recovered the pound of methamphetamine that Johnson sold to the “cooperating witness,” in addition to methamphetamine that was concealed in a “false drink” inside the vehicle. Johnson also had $4,500 in his possession, which is believed to be drug sale proceeds, according to the news release.
Carter said Johnson has a “very extensive criminal history,” which includes a murder conviction in Graves County in early 2000, and prior convictions of robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and trafficking in methamphetamine. At the time of Johnson’s arrest, he was out on bond for a May arrest in Breckinridge County for methamphetamine trafficking.
“Our office at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is committed to seeking aggressive sentences for people who bring in large amounts of drugs to our area,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamie Mills said at the news conference.
“And we’re committed to working alongside our federal partners, both at the DEA, and at the Assistant United States Attorney’s Office locally, who want to maximize penalties for these higher level drug traffickers.”
Carter was accompanied by several others at the news conference, including Riddle, Mills, MCSO Detective David Clark, Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden, Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Boaz, Marshall County Sheriff’s Detective Capt. Matt Hilbrecht, and Graves County Sheriff’s Detective Snapper Seaton.
“Considering some of the most recent concerns to both law enforcement and community members, we’ve witnessed over these last few weeks, I would like to respectfully remind the law-abiding citizens that this is still one of the greatest places to live and raise your families,” Carter said.
“I will forever maintain that illegal drugs are connected to the vast majority of all other crimes that affect us as a community, and as we witnessed firsthand during a recent murder investigation, that started over one gram of marijuana.”
