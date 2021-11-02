McCracken County saw a 61.4% drop in the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the Purchase District Health Department from September to October.
McCracken County had 522 new cases reported in October, compared with 1,352 reported in September. There were 1,569 cases reported for Aug. 11-31.
Among age groups, the largest decrease came among those 30 and younger, who had 40.5% of the cases in the month of September. For that age group, there were 551 cases in September and only 189 cases in October, a decrease of 65.7%.
Those age 19 to 29 went from 205 cases in September to 68 in October, those school age (4 to 18) went from 306 cases to 109 and those 0 to 3 went from 40 cases to 12.
Those younger than 30 accounted for 38.3% of the new COVID-19 cases in October.
McCracken County has not reported more than 26 new cases in a single report since Oct. 14 and no more than 38 cases in a single report since Oct. 5.
The other four counties that are part of the Purchase District Health Department — Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties — have fared well in the COVID count in October, although Fulton county ended the month with a slight surge.
Fulton County had 74 cases of COVID-19 reported in the month of October, with 25 of those cases coming over the last four days of the month. Fulton County reported nine new cases for Oct. 28 and 16 cases for the weekend of Oct. 29-31.
Ballard County reported 98 cases for the month of October, averaging 3.2 cases per day. From Oct. 21 through Sunday, it reported 18 cases, or 1.6 cases per day.
Carlisle County reported 51 cases in October, and despite reporting 10 cases for Oct. 25, there were no single-day reports of more than six cases, with seven reports of no cases in the month.
Hickman County reported 36 cases in October, with no single-day reports of more than five cases.
The last incidence rate map issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health in October came out Friday, showing McCracken County with a rate of 13.3 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, Hickman County at 6.5, Ballard County at 16.3, Fulton County at 23.9 and Carlisle County at 30.0.
