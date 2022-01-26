McCracken County schools will have in-school instruction beginning today (Wednesday) for the first time in a week.
The school district used four of its 10 nontraditional days — also known as NTI days — because of a shortage of staff brought on by COVID-19, including personal infections and illness among family members.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said the number of staff members returning to school encouraged the decision to open school back up.
“We just honestly felt like we got enough staff back that we could safely cover all of our classes and be able to provide the instruction that our students deserve,” he said. “Our goal from the very beginning of this year has been to offer in-person instruction as much as we safely could.
“Everything that we’re seeing looks like we’re going to be able to continue to cover all of our classes. We just felt like (Wednesday) was going to be the first day we could get that back to do that.”
Carter said the district is ready to do targeted closures if they have to close at all.
“It was just so widespread,” he said. “That includes our transportation department. That’s one piece that is a very specialized group. You have to have a (commercial driver’s license) and you have to be able to provide that transportation. That’s one department that a lot of people don’t see as being critical, but it is.
According to the McCracken County School District’s COVID-19 Dashboard page, seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but none were in quarantine. There were 32 students who tested positive on Monday and three in quarantine.
There were 175 students who tested positive during the week of Jan. 18-21 and 85 students in quarantine, compared with 53 staff members who tested positive last week with one in quarantine.
“We want to encourage practicing all the safety measures, like good hand hygiene,” Carter said. “We’ll continue to encourage social distancing and utilizing masks and to do everything we can to be overly cautious as we move forward.
“We’re excited that it was just a temporary measure that we dealt with, and we’re excited to get our kids back. We hope this is the last time we have to do that.
“As we continue to move forward this school year, there may be other times when we have to revert back to NTI over the next four months.”
McCracken County has six NTI days remaining as a district for the school year. McCracken County High School took three of its 10 remote learning days provided in Senate Bill 25, while Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland middle schools each used one.
The Paducah school district used two of its NTI days thus far this school year. Paducah Tilghman High School has used two of its SB 25 remote learning days.
