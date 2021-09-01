The McCracken County School District will be the first in the region to use an air disinfection and purification device in its schools that is said to be 99.99% effective against COVID-19 as well as mold, bacteria, mildew allergens and air particulates.
The district’s plan is to install the Novaerus (pronounced like “no virus”) air filtration system in all 12 of its school buildings, including the new Lone Oak Middle School.
Superintendent Steve Carter said the devices would cost about $1 million and would be paid through federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding that comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Relief Plan of 2021.
“Early on, with thoughts of the pandemic, there was a lot of conversation around air quality and fresh air and moving air throughout the building,” Carter said. “Throughout that, there were a lot of different vendors sending all kinds of information out. Over about a year, there were a lot of different air quality disinfectant companies that had sent information to myself and other directors.
“We continued to do research throughout the past year, trying to find out the scientists that really honed in on what we need and checking to see who has some backup and institutions that used similar products or the product in a capacity that would benefit our students.”
Carter said the air disinfectant and purification system would provide another layer of mitigation in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in schools along with vaccinations, wearing masks, social distancing and practicing good hygiene.
“One thing that we have to remember is that a lot of our buildings are older,” he said. “There are safety laws that require us to keep our doors shut and our windows shut. So, it’s very difficult to circulate fresh air and purify air when you have other guidance that you have to adhere to.
“This was an opportunity for us to filter our air within our classroom in a way that would be effective and least disruptive in the battle of COVID. Even outside of COVID, this will also help with other airborne infectious agents that may come down the road.”
Carter said the installation of the devices began Monday night, with hopes of having them in place in all schools by Oct. 1.
Brad Cleaver — the vice president of sales for Medformance, the distributor of the devices, as well as the boys’ basketball head coach at Calloway County High School — said his company partnered with another company called WellAir of Dublin, Ireland, to bring nanostrike technology to the indoor air quality industry.
“This technology has been around now for 10 years,” he said.
Cleaver said the nanostrike technology has coils, and when air travels over the coils, micro-organisms are destroyed and removed from the air.
“This technology works very similar to a lightning strike,” he said. “The nanotechnology — once it uses heat, once air flows over this and micro-organisms flow over the coils — it acts as a lightning strike and destroys and deactivates those pathogens immediately.
“Not only the pathogens, but they also work on allergens as well, which was a key point as I was speaking with Mr. Carter to identify technology that he could invest in that not only addresses the issues that we currently have going on with COVID but also address those folks that have asthma and allergies.”
