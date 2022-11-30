PADNWS-11-30-22 FCCLA - PHOTO

McCracken County High School students presenting a box of cookies to Vanessa Durfee’s second-grade class at Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School are (from left) Krislyn Cardy, Laynie Kidd, Marty the Mustang (Cyrus Stewart), Emily Carter, Madison Moore and Abigail Childers. They are members of the school’s FCCLA chapter raising money for Sleep in Heavenly Peace with the help of students across the district.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

Sometimes, there are so many things going on at once, it’s like juggling eggs. So, when the McCracken County High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter wanted to thank schools for contributing donations for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, it just took those eggs and made an omelet.

The FCCLA combined their thank-you tour of schools with the Pajamas Across America event and Giving Tuesday to bring cookies to Hendron-Lone Oak and Lone Oak elementary schools for having 100% of their students and faculty donate to the cause.

