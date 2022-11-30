Sometimes, there are so many things going on at once, it’s like juggling eggs. So, when the McCracken County High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter wanted to thank schools for contributing donations for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, it just took those eggs and made an omelet.
The FCCLA combined their thank-you tour of schools with the Pajamas Across America event and Giving Tuesday to bring cookies to Hendron-Lone Oak and Lone Oak elementary schools for having 100% of their students and faculty donate to the cause.
Dressed in matching pajamas, five FCCLA members walked from room to room, giving each class a box of cookies. Marty the Mustang, the MCHS mascot, also made an appearance at each class.
The FCCLA raised at least $1,600 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization that works to provide beds for children who don’t have one.
Rachel Morris is the Paducah chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a chapter in its second year in Paducah. There are more than 300 SHP chapters worldwide.
“Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for children who do not have one of their own,” she said. “We deliver bed and mattress, bedding and pillow, all for free.
“We have given out five beds thus far. It’s been a slow start, but it’s growing and growing, and we’re excited. We have kids on a waiting list right now. About 10 beds are needed, and we plan to use this money to deliver those.”
Morris said it costs about $250 for each bed they provide.
Lauren Williams, the FCCLA advisor, said the students in the organization sent out requests to each school in the McCracken County school district.
“We had 100% participation from Lone Oak Elementary and Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary, and we heard (Monday) that Lone Oak Middle School participated 100%, and we have had participation at the high school as well as Lone Oak Intermediate.
“Hendron-Lone Oak had 100% participation among their faculty and student body; they donated $510, So, we furnished stickers for all of the students to wear with their pajamas as well as cookies for all the classes — and they got to meet Marty the Mustang.”
The FCCLA leadership team went to all of the schools in the district to ask for donation participation and made pins and stickers for those schools making a 100% participation.
“This is part of our Lead for Change project that we do each year,” Williams said. “It’s also with our FCCLA community leadership.”
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.