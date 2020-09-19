The McCracken County Public Schools board voted unanimously Thursday to keep the district’s tax rate steady, which has been the same since 2018.
“Our district has been very efficient for years, and we make the most of the resources we have,” assistant superintendent Johnna DeJarnett said.
“We continue to add opportunities for students, and we are fortunate that we can maintain our operations without asking more from our taxpayers and community at this time.”
In a news release, the school district reported that many school boards across the state vote to increase local tax rates annually to provide up to 4% more revenue over the previous year.
However, the McCracken school board decided to maintain the county’s tax rate of 53.8 cents per $100 for real estate and tangible property.
The school board also voted to maintain the motor vehicle and watercraft tax rate at 52.9 cents per $100, which is the same rate the district’s maintained since at least 1993.
According to McCracken schools, DeJarnett noted that of the 14 districts in Kentucky that either neighbor McCracken or are of similar size (5,000 to 10,000 students), it maintains the sixth-lowest tax rate, highest average teacher salary and the third-highest ACT composite score as of 2018-19, or the most recent school year for which official data is available.
