McCracken schools hosting enrichment programs this summer

The McCracken County School District has begun its academic enrichment programs in earnest this summer, offering interesting and fun subjects to help students regain socialization skills and an interest in school that may have waned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrichment programs in the month of June have included culinary camps, CSI investigative camps and, this week, art camps.
Held at McCracken County High School, the enrichment camps are funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
“It is our goal that kids fall in love with school again,” said MCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland in an article about the enrichment programs earlier this year. “That is what we want to achieve, and if we can get kids to fall in love with school again and it be that hands-on experience, we believe that when August starts …that we can remove any dramatic gaps that we find moving forward to next school year.”
The art courses are being taught this week by married couple Mitch Kimball and Shand Stamper, who are both art instructors within the school district.
“We are doing a distressed tie-dye,” Kimball said of his Tuesday class. “We’re using black fabric, we’re using a little bit of bleach and we are extracting dye, and then, we’ll see what patterns we’ve got. Then, we’ll go back and we’ll add some color to make it a little more exciting.
“With (MCHS Principal Matt) Houser asking us if there is something that we could do special or something that we wanted to do, I really love to tie-dye, so I wanted to share my passion for tie-dying with the kids.”
Each day brings a different tie-dying class to Kimball’s students. On Monday, the class began with the oldest dying method, which was using indigo. Today, they will add color to fabrics, while on Thursday, the class will learn the recent trend of ice-dying, and on Friday, the class will have a free day to use what they have learned.
Kimball’s class is made up of middle school and high school students.
Down the hall, Stamper’s class — which is made up of younger students — is learning to make stencils, drawing the pattern and cutting it out.
MCHS graduates Savannah Henderson and Bailey Joyce are assisting Stamper in the class.
Enrichment programs will continue into the month of July. For information about the enrichment programs, call the district office at 270-538-4000.
