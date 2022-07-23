The McCracken County School District Board approved the formation of its own law enforcement agency at its meeting on Thursday. That agency would include all of the district’s school resource officers.
School districts were granted the authority to form their own law enforcement agency in House Bill 63, which was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on April 8. Other aspects of the bill regarding school security include:
• There will be one or more full-time school resource officers (SROs) working at each campus in a school district. Each SRO will be armed with a firearm.
• The Kentucky Law Enforcement Council will provide three levels of training for newly hired SROs, regardless of background. Those training levels will be called SRO I, SRO II and SRO III, and each level will consist of 40 hours of training. SRO I is to be completed within one year of the officer’s hiring, and SRO II and SRO III will both be completed within two years.
• All SROs will complete 40 hours of training each year.
• School boards have the authority to establish district police departments, appoint police officers and other employees, prescribe distinctive uniforms for those officers and designate and operate emergency vehicles.
• SROs will have general police powers including the power to arrest. They will have all statutory powers, privileges and immunities of sheriffs, except that they will serve to the extent authorized by the board of education.
McCracken County School District Director of Campus Police Austin Guill spoke to the board about the benefits of creating a district law enforcement agency.
“This is as opposed to us serving as special law enforcement officers,” he said. “In that capacity, we will be commissioned until an officer retires or resigns. You might have to renew their (special local police officer) commission every four years, so that will save us paperwork and some of the logistics of that.
“As far as the benefits of the (school district law enforcement agency), we will have expanded jurisdiction on roadways passing through and adjacent to our campus and we will also have jurisdiction on any building or property where we are having an activity.”
The example Guill gave was a prom held last year at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. The school district’s law enforcement agency would now have jurisdiction at that site during that event because the school is occupying that space.
“To the layperson, it will look no different than what it has looked,” said Superintendent Steve Carter. “It allows our officers to help other law enforcement agencies in the community and assist them. It also allows them to cover events that we host off-campus.”
The distinction between having one officer per school and one officer per campus is a matter of response time, Guill said.
“The way the state security marshal explained it to me was: Can an SRO reasonably respond to something on foot to that school?” he said. “If they deemed he or she could not, then that was considered a separate campus.
“As far as (Reidland Intermediate School) and (Reidland Middle School), it’s within the same building, and they would be considered one campus.”
Guill said the district began having SROs in 1998, shortly after the shooting at Heath High School in 1997.
“We’re going to be referred to as campus police,” he said. “It will be on our vehicles, and my title is director of campus police. It just streamlines everything.”
In other business, the board also approved a resolution authorizing the issuance of revenue bonds. The sale of the bonds is to raise an estimated $15.4 million for the renovation of the former Lone Oak Middle School building into the Lone Oak Intermediate School building.
The building was originally Lone Oak High School before it was consolidated into McCracken County High School in 2013. Todd Jackson, the director of facilities for McCracken County schools, said much of the construction will help to make facilities built for high school students more amenable to fourth- and fifth-graders.
“There’s going to be LED (light-emitting diode) lighting throughout,” he said. “There will be a new ceiling grid and tile, new flooring, renovation to the bathrooms and new HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning).
“…The E building and the weight room that are on the back side of the building — all of that is going to be completely demolished and a brand-new, very large playground is going to be built in the back.”
Board members held a meeting prior to the board meeting where they acted as the McCracken County School District Finance Corporation. In that meeting, they approved the resolution for the sale of bonds to present at the district board meeting.
Construction bids had been presented to the school district for that project, including base bids and five alternate bids, which were bids for alternate projects.
Those alternates included the controls for HVAC equipment to integrate with the rest of the systems; chemical treatment for the roof water for the heating and cooling systems; renovation of the gymnasium area; and a specific brand of fire alarm panel that would correspond with existing fire alarm panels.
Another alternate project was replacing the roof of the two-story portion at the front of the former middle school, but that was not included due to the cost of that project.
“With that architect design, it adds roughly $750,000 to the project for that portion, regardless of the contractor,” said Jackson. “We can get a similar option for a roof replacement with a 20-year warranty in a different project at a later date after this project is done, and we can save $150,000 to $200,000 doing it this way.”
The board accepted the bids made by Pinnacle Construction Co. Inc., which included a base bid as well as the first four alternative bids.
Construction will begin after the project is approved by the Kentucky Department of Education and is expected to be completed by next summer in time for the school to open in August 2023.
