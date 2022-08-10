Tuesday was the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year for 6,933 students in the McCracken County School District.
Students at McCracken High School, Heath Middle School, Lone Oak Middle School. Reidland Middle School. Lone Oak Intermediate School, Reidland Intermediate School, Concord Elementary School, Heath Elementary School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School and Reidland Elementary School will discover new homerooms, new classes and new experiences as they wind their way toward May 24, the last day for students.
The school district has 570 kindergarten students beginning their school experience this year as well as 459 seniors setting their sights on graduation and what may lie beyond.
The district’s elementary schools have 2,553 students, while the intermediate schools (grades 4 and 5) have 653 students, making 3,206 students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The middle schools (grades 6-8) have 1,593 students and McCracken County High School has 2,086 students to start the school year. The district’s Open Campus has 48 students.
District officials ask parents of students to complete the Household Income Form in the Parent Portal of Infinite Campus at the district’s website at mccracken.kyschools.us.
This should be done regardless of whether the parent thinks the family qualifies for assistance.
Parents should go to the site, click the three lines in the top left, click “More,” then click “Meal Benefit” then click on “Click Here” to complete the form.
Days off for McCracken County students for the 2022-23 school year include Labor (Sept. 5), fall break (Oct. 3-7), General Election Day (Nov. 8), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 23-25), Christmas-New Year’s break (Dec. 19-Jan. 2), Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16), Feb. 17, Washington’s birthday (Feb. 20), March 10, spring break (April 3-7) and Primary Election Day (May 16).
If a snow day or other day of no classes takes place beforehand, Feb. 17 and March 10 can be used as makeup days.
