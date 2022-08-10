Tuesday was the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year for 6,933 students in the McCracken County School District.

Students at McCracken High School, Heath Middle School, Lone Oak Middle School. Reidland Middle School. Lone Oak Intermediate School, Reidland Intermediate School, Concord Elementary School, Heath Elementary School, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School, Lone Oak Elementary School and Reidland Elementary School will discover new homerooms, new classes and new experiences as they wind their way toward May 24, the last day for students.

