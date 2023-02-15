The McCracken County School District Board set out Monday on its search to find a successor for outgoing Supt. Steve Carter, and will be assisted by someone who once held that position.
Carter was not present at the meeting.
Quin Sutton served as the superintendent for McCracken County schools from 2014 through 2017, when he announced his retirement. He now works with the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) as a consultant to help school districts find superintendents.
The procedure to find a superintendent begins with posting the opening with the Kentucky Department of Education and the KSBA for 30 days, which began Tuesday.
Then, the district needs to form a screening committee to field applications and narrow the field down to three applicants.
That committee will consist of six or seven people, all chosen from their specific groups as stakeholders in the district. Each will represent a stakeholder, giving a voice to the process from all of those groups.
According to Kentucky Revised Statutes 160.352, the screening committee will be made up of two teachers, one board member, one principal, one parent and one classified employee.
Teachers will be elected by teachers in the district, the board member will be elected by the board, the principal will be elected by the principals in the district, the parent will be elected by the presidents of the parent-teacher organizations in the district and the classified employee will be elected by the classified employees in the district.
For districts where the minority population is 8% or more, if a minority member is not among the six screening committee members, the committee will add a minority parent.
Sutton told the board on Monday that the timing of this search is fortuitous.
“Right now, there are no other superintendent openings in western Kentucky,” he said. “That’s subject to change, but as of right now, there are no other openings in this area. There is one in Louisville, one in Anchorage Independent (district) and I think there’s three in eastern Kentucky right now.
“So, there’s not a big rush to beat somebody else to the punch and hire somebody in western Kentucky right now.”
The window for applications will close on March 16 after the position has been advertised for 30 days. By then, the screening committee will have been selected, and it will meet with the full board at 5:30 p.m. March 20.
The screening committee will meet on March 30 and April 13 to consider applications and will bring its recommendations to the full board at 5:30 p.m. on April 17. The board will then discuss the recommended candidates and decide to offer the position to one of them or decide to continue the search.
“There are going to be several candidates here who are very qualified,” Sutton said. “I feel very confident about that. McCracken County is a very sound district that is a leader in this area and well-respected.
“The board is going to request from the screening committee that they come back with three names for the board to consider in the final process.”
The board said Monday that it hoped to hire someone by its regular meeting on May 9.
This marks the fifth time that the district has had a superintendent search in the last 13 years. Tim Heller ended his 12-year, three-term tenure in 2010 and was succeeded by Nancy Waldrop. Sutton followed Waldrop in 2014 and was succeeded by Brian Harper in 2017, who resigned in 2019 and was succeeded by Carter.
The superintendent search process is considered confidential until the board publicly announces its decision in May. Screening committee meetings will not be public unless it meets with the full board, and a portion of those meetings may be held in closed session.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
