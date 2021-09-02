McCracken school district keeps tax rate steady

The McCracken County School District Board recently set its 2021 tax rate at 53.8 cents per $100 of assessed value for real and tangible property and 52.9 cents per $100 value for motor vehicles and watercraft.
The school district’s property tax rates have been the same since 2018, when the real property tax rate increased from the 2017 rate of 52 cents per $100 value and the tangible property tax rate increased from the 2017 rate of 53 cents per $100 value.
Tax rates are given in terms of per $100 in assessed value.
For instance, if a house is assessed at $50,000, the tax rate of 53.8 cents (or $0.538) would be multiplied by $500, giving a real property tax charge of $269.
It can also be figured by multiplying the tax rate by the assessed value of a house, property, motor vehicle or watercraft and dividing by 100.
When doing these calculations, it is best to convert the tax rate into dollars, such as $0.538 or $0.529, which will give the tax charge in dollars. Otherwise, the tax charge would be given in cents.
MCSD Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett said a number of factors went into the school district maintaining its property tax rates this year, including federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Relief Plan of 2021.
“Federal ESSER funding helped cover so many of the additional expenses our district has had and continues to have in responding to COVID,” she said. “That, along with property values increasing overall in our county and the board’s consideration for the economic strains our community is facing, caused our board to leave the tax rate the same.”
DeJarnett said the local property valuation administrator assesses property values as of Jan. 1 each year. Those values are sent to the Kentucky Department of Revenue for certification, and that information is sent to the Kentucky Department of Education.
“KDE verifies the assessment information and reviews the local school district’s revenue generated from the prior fiscal year in July each year,” she said. “Using this information, KDE provides school districts with tax rate options. Those tax rates and the revenue generated affects the SEEK funding for school districts as well.”
According to KDE, the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky funding program is a formula-driven allocation of state-provided funds to local school districts.
The formula includes funding for transportation costs and special-needs students as reported by districts. It was established as part of the Kentucky Education Reform Act of 1990.
“We are expecting about $22 million from local tax collections this year, of which about $5 million is restricted to the building fund,” DeJarnett said.
The Paducah Independent School District Board will have a public hearing at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to hear public comments about its proposed tax rates, which will be 86.4 cents per $100 value of real property and tangible property. That hearing will precede a special meeting of the board at 5 p.m.
