McCracken school board votes to make masks optional

The McCracken County school board voted Wednesday to make wearing masks optional rather than have it be required, as recommended by a local health committee.
That committee determined Friday that wearing masks should be required during school, based on information from color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate maps provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The local health committee — made up of health department Director Kent Koster, McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter, Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively and several doctors and health officials — meets each Friday to determine plans of action for the local public schools.
The decision is based in great part on daily color-coded COVID incidence rate maps issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The highest incidence rate, more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, is shown in red, while the next-highest rate, 10 to 25 per 100,000, is shown in orange. The third-highest rate, 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people, is shown in yellow and the lowest rate, less than 1 case per 100,000 people, is shown in green.
McCracken County has been at the red level — the highest rate since Nov. 29.
At the school board meeting, before a vote was taken, Carter showed COVID-19 statistics for McCracken County, as he does at each monthly gathering.
“You can see the trend,” he said, showing the information projected on a screen. “The county incidence rate (for Wednesday) is 48.5, and over the last week and a half, we’ve kind of seen that trend upward.
“This is the slide that the local health officials committee utilized to make their recommendations and view on top of other information.”
After Carter’s presentation, board Chairwoman Melanie Burkeen spoke to the board about her thoughts on wearing masks.
“(I want to see) if it’s something we are willing to reconsider and make a mask optional or the parents’ choice, the family to choose instead,” she said.
Board Vice Chairwoman Kelly Walker made a motion to make masking optional in order for the board to be able to discuss the issue. Each board member spoke about it.
“I have polled lots of family and friends and heard from teachers and constituents and overwhelmingly, I’ve had the opinion that they want the parents to be able to have a choice,” Burkeen said. “There has been some that have said they’re not comfortable doing it yet — removing the mask yet. It’s weighed heavily on me to think we’ve had this advice from doctors that know what they’re talking about and to not adhere to their advice.
“As a parent of children — my son has epilepsy, and I know that I was his advocate. I knew better than the doctors what was better for him — not better than the doctors, but in certain situations, I knew what was going on with him, and to think that the parents can’t decide that their kid can or can’t take off that mask if they have a speech impediment, if they’re singing, if they’re learning phonics — that bothers me, also, as a parent.”
Walker said when masks were made optional in October, teachers emailed her and talked about how “their kids lit up and started interacting and communicating and learning and engaging in learning.”
She said masking should be “encouraged” and there should be signs on school doors encouraging people to wear masks.
Board member Steve Shelby said he had gotten a video from a doctor about an “emerging youth mental health crisis.” He said it cited an incident where a young lady came in from a playground and passed out. She went to the emergency room and was told that she was so hot, when she came in, the mask limited her intake of oxygen.
Board member Tiffany Watson said many of the teachers and families she had talked to would appreciate the board leaving the mask requirement in place.
“I feel that those people need to know that they are represented, even though they are in the minority, it seems like,” she said.
Board member Alice Shemwell said she felt the district’s children should be unmasked “at this point in time,” adding it’s hard for teachers to teach and students to learn while wearing a mask.
Burkeen said despite the vote, “I want everybody to know that we will continue to make it a priority to put the students’ safety and staff’s first. The vaccine’s widely available to adults and children, and encouraging that people get their vaccine and/or boosters and that will encourage hand-washing and social distancing.
“Anything else we can do, I think the district will wholeheartedly continue to protect staff and students alike. Overall, I do believe that the parents — we have an obligation to let them choose for their own child.”
The board voted to make masking optional by a vote of 4-1, with Watson voting against. That vote disengaged the school district from its original COVID-19 plan involving the health committee, and the board will make those determinations as needed.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County among school-age children (age 4 to 18) has been tracking about the same in December as it did in late November.
There was a jump in the number of cases for Monday, with a report of 26 new cases in that age group, but the numbers for other December remain at or below 10 for each day.
There were seven cases reported for Dec. 1, 10 cases for Dec. 2, seven cases for the weekend of Dec. 3-5, 26 cases for Monday, nine cases for Tuesday and six for Wednesday, averaging 8.1 cases per day in December.
That uptick for Monday was part of a greater increase throughout the county for that day, in which 129 cases were reported.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.