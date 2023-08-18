McCracken BOE

McCracken County Schools Superintendent Josh Hunt shared that he’s excited for the school district’s future. The school board met Thursday night.

 CARLY DICK | The Sun

On Thursday night, the McCracken County Board of Education held its first meeting since school started back. At the meeting, new superintendent Josh Hunt outlined his professional growth plan for the 2023-2024 academic year and the school board heard updates on new security measures and voted to lower the property tax rate.

Hunt’s growth plan focused on instructional leadership. Superintendents are required to complete a similar plan within 30 days of acquiring the position.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In