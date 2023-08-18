On Thursday night, the McCracken County Board of Education held its first meeting since school started back. At the meeting, new superintendent Josh Hunt outlined his professional growth plan for the 2023-2024 academic year and the school board heard updates on new security measures and voted to lower the property tax rate.
Hunt’s growth plan focused on instructional leadership. Superintendents are required to complete a similar plan within 30 days of acquiring the position.
The instructional leadership team will meet weekly to discuss systems committed to shared values and beliefs focused on teaching and learning. Hunt will meet with principals of each McCracken County school bi-weekly to discuss instruction, growth, goals and progress.
All McCracken County schools also implemented weapons detection security to start the first day. Hunt said it took a few adjustments in places where large numbers of students were entering the school, but it’s running smoothly now.
“We had to make some adjustments, but by the third or fourth day of school, we were completely operating on a normal pace,” Hunt said.
Michael Ceglinski, an assistant superintendent, spoke on technological security measures implemented in the schools.
One of those measures, multi-factor authentication, was started at the end of the last school year. Students are required to confirm their identity through multiple factors for security purposes. McCracken schools will now allow students to change their passwords, which must be 15 characters minimum. Furthermore, schools will require password changes two to three times a year. All of these additional measures are to ensure students’ safety on online platforms.
The next item of business was fiscal year 2024 real estate and tangible property tax rates. The school board proposed and passed a motion to lower the property tax rate from 53.8 cents to 53 cents.
Later, a motion was approved regarding Lone Oak Middle School’s renovation project. This project consists of renovating the middle school kitchen and building a wheelchair lift in the gym.
Also at the meeting, the school board recognized students who completed the Governor’s Scholars Program, Governor’s School for the Arts and Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs programs over the summer break. These students were selected to participate in these programs for their achievements.
In the teacher spotlight, Heath Elementary School first-grade teacher Christa Cochran was recognized for her teaching and values.
Overall, Hunt shared that he’s excited for the school district’s future.
“It’s been a great start. It’s a great team, great veteran group leading the district,” he said.
