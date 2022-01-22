The McCracken County School District Board at its Thursday meeting accepted an offer of assistance from the School Facilities Construction Commission for $74,064.
The School Facilities Construction Commission iws an independent corporate agency in Kentucky that provides an equitable distribution of state funding for school construction and technology based on the unmet needs of the districts.
“The SFCC provides funding for school districts for technology annually, and every two years, they provide additional funding for facilities, for construction,” Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett told the board. “That means that the SFCC will pay a certain dollar amount toward bond payments for us.
“This year, we have an official offer of assistance in the amount of $74,064 primarily for debt service for bonds to be sold. These bonds have to be sold for the purpose of a major renovation or something that is a Priority 1 project on our district facility plan.”
DeJarnett said the offer could only be used for bonds sold on July 1 or after.
“To accept this offer, we have to escrow or set aside our capital funds’ ending balances at the end of the prior school year and save that for this service,” she said. “We have done that already to qualify for this offer.”
The board accepted the offer of assistance by a 5-0 vote.
Director of Facilities Todd Jackson sought board approval for several documents relating to the construction being done at the Heath Middle School gymnasium and auditorium and the Reidland Middle School gymnasium.
• At the start of the meeting, the board elected its chair and vice chair for the calendar year, an action traditionally held during the board’s January meeting.
Steve Shelby was elected chairman by a 5-0 vote, succeeding Melanie Burkeen, who was elected chairwoman in 2021.
Kelly Walker was elected vice chairwoman at Thursday’s meeting.
Shelby previously served as board chairman in 2018 and 2019 and was vice chairman in 2017. He was elected to the board for District 1 in 2014 and again in 2018 and is up for election this year.
Burkeen tendered her resignation to the board office last month, and the board officially approved it as its last action of the night. (See story, page A9)
Burkeen served District 4, which includes homes close to the Reidland schools and Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary School. Superintendent Steve Carter said a public notice will be made soon to fill her vacant seat.
Burkeen was elected to the board in 2016 and again in 2020. Her position will be up for election this year, and the winner of that election will hold the seat until its normal election cycle comes back around in 2024.
• The board approved its list of meetings for the February through January 2023. Those meetings will be held on the third Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the board office except for the March (March 10), May (May 10) and October (Oct. 27) meetings.
• The board honored faculty who earned National Board Certification or rank changes. Those were:
National Board Certification: Lexie Brinly, McCracken County High School (MCHS), Rank 1; Traci Dossett, MCHS, Rank 1; Amy Gloyd, Concord Elementary, Rank 1; Samantha Heath, MCHS, Rank 1; Lauren Williams, MCHS, Rank 1; Ashley Woodruff, MCHS, Rank 1.
Rank 1: Jared Adams, Lone Oak Middle School; Natalie Crane, Concord Elementary; Donald Heath, MCHS; Wesley Robinson, Heath Elementary; Roderick Thomas, MCHS; Chelsea Wiggins, Concord Elementary.
Rank 2: Haley Brookshire, Hendron-Lone Oak Elementary; Jackson Coleman, MCHS; Sean Murphy, Lone Oak Middle School; Taylor Parrish, MCHS; Jenna Roberts, Reidland Middle School.
