While the number of new cases of COVID-19 remains low in McCracken County, a slight uptick was reported from last week to this week.
McCracken County had 78 new cases reported from Oct. 22 through Thursday, according to the Purchase District Health Department, which issues regular reports about COVID cases for McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman counties.
There were 70 new cases reported in McCracken County for the week of Oct. 15-21. There were 143 new cases reported for the week of Oct. 8-14 and 192 new cases reported for the week of Oct. 1-7.
The day-by-day reports for this week show there were 13 new cases reported for the weekend of Oct. 22-24, 26 new cases for Monday, seven cases for Tuesday, 22 cases for Wednesday and 10 cases for Thursday.
McCracken County has had 10,685 cases of COVID-19 reported since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been 512 cases thus far in October, compared with 1,352 cases reported in September and 1,569 reported in August.
Ballard County reported 15 new cases for the week of Oct. 22-28, while Carlisle County reported 16, Fulton County reported 16 and Hickman County reported seven.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues daily color-coded maps reflecting the level of COVID-19 incidence for each county in Kentucky.
The highest rate is shown in red and shows more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. The next-highest rate is orange and indicates 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven day. The next-highest level is yellow and shows 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days, while the lowest level is green and indicates less than 1 case per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
McCracken County had an incidence rate of 13.3 on Friday’s map, and is one of five Jackson Purchase counties shown in orange. The others are Ballard (16.3), Fulton (23.9), Graves (19.9) and Marshall (11.0). Calloway (6.6) and Hickman (6.5) counties are shown in yellow, while Carlisle County (30) is shown in red.
Friday’s map showed 48 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in red, or 40%. Nine counties — including Livingston (3.1) — are in yellow and 63 are in orange (52.5%).
Incidence rate maps dating back to Sept. 13, 2020, can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
