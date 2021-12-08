McCracken reports 129 cases of COVID in Tuesday report

The Purchase District Health Department reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 for Monday, more than double the 54 new cases reported for the weekend of Dec. 3-5, the previous report that was issued on Monday.
The report indicating 129 cases was issued by the PDHD on Tuesday morning.
PDHD Director Kent Koster said that does not necessarily reflect one day of cases and the Tuesday COVID-19 reports often reflect some weekend cases as well as Monday cases.
This marks the first time more than 100 new cases in McCracken County were tallied in a single report since Sept. 14, when 135 cases were reported for Sept. 13 near the end of the last surge.
Koster said a big part of the reason for the current increase in the number of cases is the relaxing of COVID prevention efforts.
“A lot of it has to do with relaxing of social mitigation efforts that we promote, which is masking and social distancing,” he said. “There are all kinds of events going on that bring a lot of people together. If you go to any of those events, most of the people aren’t wearing masks.
“There’s a lot of social events going on and family events going on. People are just tired of not living a normal life and want to get back to a normal life as quickly as possible. … Some people who attend those events still wear their mask, and some don’t. You go to the mall, you see some people wearing a mask and most people don’t. You go to ballgames, and some people wear a mask, and most do not.”
Koster said the virus is still out there.
“It’s just what people are willing to risk,” he said. “We’re still dealing with the same variant (the delta variant), which is more transmissible than the alpha variant, so you still have a highly transmissible variant out there.
“With the omicron variant threatening — another threat of a variant — it’s causing more people to get their boosters and others to get their first shots. We are seeing an uptick in boosters.”
Koster encouraged people to get vaccinated and get booster shots.
“We don’t know how effective the vaccine is going to be with this new variant,” he said. “The vaccines definitely will help. If it’s like any of the other variants, if you’ve been vaccinated and you get COVID, it usually is a fairly mild case and will not cause you to get hospitalized.”
The health department reported 36 new cases for the Thanksgiving holiday period of Nov. 24-28, but then the number of local cases began to grow:
• Nov. 29: 85 cases
• Nov. 30: 61 cases
• Dec. 1: 54 cases
• Thursday: 50 cases
• Friday-Sunday: 54 cases
• Monday: 129 cases
Of the 129 cases reported for Monday, 26 are school-age children (age 4 to 18), while 26 are age 19 to 29, 18 are in their 30s, 17 are in their 40s and 17 are in their 50s.
Information about vaccinations, boosters and other COVID-19 news can be found at the PDHD website at purchasehealth.org.
COVID-19 incidence rates are on the rise throughout Kentucky as well, as seen in the color-coded incidence rate maps provided by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The highest incidence rate — more than 25 per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — is shown in red, while the second-highest — 10 to 15 cases per 100,000 people — is shown in orange. The next-highest incidence rate — 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people — is shown in yellow, while the lowest incidence rate — less than 1 case per 100,000 — is shown in green.
Tuesday’s incidence rate map shows 106 of Kentucky’s 120 counties at the red level, with 13 counties at the orange level and one — Hickman County in western Kentucky — at the yellow level.
McCracken County’s incidence rate on Tuesday is 47.6, the highest in the Jackson Purchase region. Powell County has the highest rate in the state at 134.1.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.