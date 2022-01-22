McCracken reports 1,545 cases for Jan. 12-20

The Purchase District Health Department issued its largest COVID-19 report for McCracken County, stating that 1,545 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jan. 12 through Jan. 20 in McCracken County.
That’s an average of 171.7 cases per day during that time period.
McCracken County has had a total of:
• 15,495 COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported in the county on March 23, 2020, an average of 23.2 cases per day.
• 4,348 cases since Nov. 29, when the current surge began, an average of 83.6 cases per day.
• 2,883 cases for the month of January through Thursday, an average of 144.2 cases per day.
Because of the overwhelming caseload, Friday’s report issued by the PDHD was its first since Jan. 13, which reported on cases for Jan. 10 and 11.
McCracken County’s COVID incidence rate — the number of cases per 100,000 people for the previous seven days — has been increasing since Jan. 6, when it was at 84.5.
The incidence rate for McCracken County on Friday was its highest of the pandemic at 257.5.
The county’s incidence rate was at 124.9 on Jan. 12, 157.9 on Jan. 15, 217.5 on Tuesday, 239.6 on Wednesday and 253.5 on Thursday.
All eight of the Jackson Purchase counties’ incidence rates was in triple digits on Friday: Ballard, 195.6; Calloway, 196.0; Carlisle, 129.1; Fulton, 167.5; Graves, 289.8; Hickman, 159.8; and Marshall, 229.7.
Livingston County’s incidence rate on Friday was 136.7, while Caldwell County was at 219.7, and Lyon County was at 128.8.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a color-coded COVID incidence rate map on weekdays, marking the counties at the highest incidence rate (more than 25) in red, the second-highest rate (10 to 25) in orange, third-highest rate (1 to 10) in yellow and lowest incidence rate (less than 1) in green.
All 120 of Kentucky’s counties have been at the red level since Jan. 11.
The positivity rate for McCracken County — or the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive — was at 38.95% on Friday, meaning nearly 2 out of every 5 COVID tests is coming back positive.
Other positivity rates for area counties include Ballard (32.02%), Caldwell (32.39%), Calloway (24.04%), Carlisle (30.15%), Fulton (44.72%), Graves (37.75%), Hickman (33.85%), Livingston (27.43%), Lyon (16.35%) and Marshall (38.61%).
Information about COVID-19, vaccinations and testing as well as other health information can be found at the PDHD website at purchasehealth.org.
