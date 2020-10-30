McCracken County’s 2020 property tax bills will begin arriving in mail boxes Oct. 31, according to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter.
Carter says tax payments will become due and payable to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office based on the following schedule:
• Nov. 1 — Nov. 30, 2020 — 2% discount
• Dec. 1 — Dec. 31, 2020 — Face value
• Jan. 1 — Jan. 31, 2021 — 5% penalty
• Feb. 1 — April 15, 2021 — 10% penalty plus 10% fee
Carter says all tax bills not paid to the sheriff’s office by the end of the business day on April 15, 2021, will be transferred as delinquent to the McCracken County Clerk for further collection proceedings.
After April 15, Carter says more penalties and interest will be added to all unpaid tax bills and bills will need to be paid to the county clerk’s delinquent tax department.
If a tax bill ins’t received in the first few days of November, duplicate copies can be requested from the sheriff’s office.
Office hours for receiving payments in-person are Mondays from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Carter says it’s important to bring your tax bills with you when paying in-person at the office. If mailing your payment, include the remit portion (the bottom-half) of your tax bill and write your tax bill number on your check, which should be made payable to the McCracken County Sheriff. Carter says to be mindful of paying the amount due based on the dates noted on the bottom of the bill.
In order to follow COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Carter says only 3 people are allowed in the front office at all times and everyone should wear an approved face mask.
Special markings will also be on the hallway floors of the courthouse to guide those waiting to get into the front office. Checks should be written out before entering the office to keep visits speedy.
To skip the line, people can drop off your tax payments at a drop box outside the front door of the McCracken County Courthouse during business hours. Carter says to only pay with a check if using the drop box.
Carter noted that in-person voting will still be active in the courthouse on Nov. 2 and wait times to get into the building will be extensive. The courthouse will also be closed Nov. 3 for Election Day and no tax collections will be available.
Carter says, because of these circumstances, the office is recommending the public wait until Nov. 3 or after to make tax payments in-person.
More information can be found at www.mccrackencountysher iff.com/taxes.php.
