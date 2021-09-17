With the way things are going as far as the number of new COVID-19 cases are concerned, McCracken County may surpass the 10,000 mark this weekend.
According to information provided by the Purchase District Health Department, there were 7,459 total cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County through Aug. 15. The next week, there was an increase of 594 new cases, or 84.9 cases per day. The week after that, through Aug. 29, there were 483 new cases, or 69 per day.
For the week through Labor Day, there were 615 new cases, or 76.9 per day, and for the week ending Sept. 12, there were 324 new cases, or 54 per day.
However, from Monday through Wednesday, there were 262 new cases, or 87.3 per day.
The average increase over the last 31 days has been 73.5 new cases per day. At that rate, McCracken County will reach 10,000 total cases on Sunday.
Through Wednesday, McCracken County has had 9,737 cases of COVID-19 with 154 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths has increased steadily since August at a rate of about seven per week.
According to the PDHD, there were 28 hospitalizations in McCracken County due to COVID-19 and 559 active cases as of Thursday morning.
Other numbers for counties within the Purchase District Health Department through Wednesday include:
• Ballard: 990 total cases, 76 active cases, seven hospitalized, 18 deaths.
• Carlisle: 768 cases, 18 active, no hospitalizations, six deaths.
• Fulton: 586 cases, 18 active, no hospitalizations, 16 deaths.
• Hickman: 651 cases, 41 active, four hospitalized, 15 deaths.
The Purchase District Health Department is hosting drive-up Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday. The drive-up clinic is in the back parking lot of the health department at 916 Kentucky Ave.
More information about COVID-19 and local vaccine clinics can be found at purchase health.org.
