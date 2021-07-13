McCracken passes '2nd Amendment Sanctuary' resolution

McCracken County unexpectedly became a Second Amendment sanctuary during Monday night’s fiscal court meeting, after Commissioner Jeff Parker introduced a resolution that had not appeared on the public agenda.
“(The subject’s) been drawn out and beat down all across the state,” Parker told The Sun after the meeting. “(Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron) finally made a ruling a couple months ago that we could actually have some backbone behind us and, from what our county attorney said, he thought that we could get behind that resolution that we support the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution without putting us in peril.
“It’s something that I really wanted to get behind the first time around … I think we have probably the majority of the citizens of McCracken County that believe in their Second Amendment rights and we want to say we stand behind them.”
The resolution, which passed unopposed, acknowledges the authority of the U.S. Constitution and abides by the guidelines set out in a recent analysis of similar legislation by Cameron’s office. It contains the Second Amendment in its entirety.
The county previously discussed the potentiality of passing such a resolution in late January 2020. Ultimately, though the court politically agreed with the support of the Second Amendment, it did not pass the resolution out of concerns over potential legal exposure.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer previously opposed the passage of such a resolution and did not cast a vote Monday. His reasoning, he said, is a philosophical one.
“(I believe that) because of the United States Constitution, the supreme law of the land, along with federal case law and statutes that follow that, that it’s superfluous and unnecessary for a county government to adopt or validate or enforce or state that we are going to follow what we have to follow,” Clymer said. “If you feel like the itch needs to be scratched, I guess, we’ll do it.”
County Attorney Sam Clymer also weighed in on the decision during the court’s meeting.
“We are staring at the possibility of my one client being subjected to criminal liability in a legally uncertain arena for taking action … in a matter that’s associated with gun rights,” which he has explained that counties are legally prohibited from doing.
Cameron’s ruling, Sam Clymer said, is “sufficient to sidestep any waiver of (the county’s) sovereign immunity and (the fiscal court’s) qualified immunity” but he characterized the analysis of the attorney general’s office as “severely lacking” and “terrible.”
The core problem of this potential legal trouble for counties, he continued, remained unaddressed: “The guidance came down and the guidance was severely lacking in analysis. I didn’t think it was good at all and I disagreed with it because it didn’t address the most critical issue of what constitutes county action.”
The county attorney said he was just trying to make sure his client — the McCracken County Fiscal Court — doesn’t “take it on the chin” and “walk into a buzz saw” but he thinks Cameron’s opinion will do the trick.
“As lacking as that analysis was, it was a good faith analysis that was published by the attorney general. He arrived, or his assistant attorney general arrived, at a conclusion that will enable this to be done,” he added. “I think that you will be protected if you do this in strict reliance on the attorney general’s conclusion.”
Commissioner Bill Bartleman and Judge-Executive Clymer both noted McCracken was among a small handful of Kentucky’s 120 counties that had yet to adopt a similar resolution and the resolution that McCracken passed Monday was among the better written ones.
“What we’re really saying is that we’re opposing any state or federal laws that restrict gun ownership or gun usage,” Bartleman said. “We don’t, like some counties that adopted a resolution, instruct our police officers or our sheriff’s deputies not to enforce any laws that were adopted.
“This one doesn’t go that far … we all have laws that we don’t agree with, but we have to enforce them.”
There was no reasoning for the lack of public notice and the item’s exclusion from the meeting agenda, Parker said.
“The timing came right in the last 24 to 48 hours,” Parker said. “Everything kind of came together.”
In other court business, June’s transient room tax dollars — $349,776.45 total — were divvied up. The Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau received $102,964.14, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission got $106,245.47, the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center got $69,738.72 and $70,828.12 went into the escrow fund.
The first reading of the county’s food truck ordinance was approved, though changes are expected to be made before the second reading to specifically prohibit a food truck staying in one location for long periods of time.
Further discussion of the county’s code enforcement and building inspection policies and fees was tabled until the court’s next meeting.
The entirety of Monday’s fiscal court meeting can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel.
The next meeting of the McCracken County Fiscal Court will take place on July 26.
