McCracken, Paducah school districts to ease mask policies

The superintendents of the McCracken County and Paducah school districts came together Wednesday to announce a change in their school districts’ mask policies.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter and Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively made the announcement at the Purchase District Health Department along with PDHD Director Kent Koster.
“We have worked together over the past several weeks in discussions about masking and looking at different matrices that we could all agree with that would be best for the safety of our children in our schools,” Koster said.
Both school districts made the following adjustments to their mask policies for students, staff and visitors that will go into effect on Friday:
• Mask-wearing will be optional.
• Masks will still be required on buses.
• Masks will still be required for students participating in the Test to Stay program, which tests students in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 and allows them to enter the school if it is negative.
Carter said since Sept. 13, he and his district officials had met several times with officials from the Paducah school district and the health department and other local health officials.
“We’ve come up with something that we feel is sound and safe for our students and our community,” he said. “That’s going to depend upon the state incidence rate map for McCracken County and if we had 10 consecutive reporting days under 20 (cases per 100,000 people) with at least three of those days at 15 or below.
“As long as we can achieve that, we will transition to mask-optional. We would still encourage students and parents to wear those, especially if they’re going to be in close contact and not maintain a safe social distance. We also want to promote good hygiene and make sure the students wash their hands and just be conscious of their surroundings.”
Carter added since masks are required to be worn on a school bus through a federal mandate, that piece of the policy will still be in place for the two public school systems.
Shively expressed his gratitude toward the health department and the doctors who played a part in working with the school districts, including Brett Bechtel, Tom Gruber, Brad Housman, Shanna Leslie, Van Meeks, Allison Rains, Kyle Turnbo and Carl LeBuhn, who is also the chairman of the Paducah school district board.
“They have been a great support,” he said, “and as we look at going forward, that group is committed to meeting each week and having a conversation about where we’re at and what we need to do the next week.
“That will be on Friday. We’ll look at where we’re at on the map. I think it’s key for our community to look at the county’s incidence rate map because that’s something we all have access to.”
Those incidence rate maps — compiled by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and released each weekday at 3:45 p.m. CT — can be found online at kycovid19.ky.gov.
“We feel this is safe and what is best for our children, best for our employees,” Shively said. “We anticipate today (Wednesday) that the rate will be under 20. It was 10.5 (Tuesday), and this will be the 10th straight day under 20 with the fourth day being under 15.”
According to information provided by the superintendents, the COVID-19 incidence rates — the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days — for the previous 10 days was 22.5 on Oct. 13, 19.9 on Oct. 14, 19.9 on Oct. 15, 17.5 on Oct. 18, 18.8 on Oct. 19, 16.4 on Oct. 20, 14.6 on Oct. 21, 14.6 on Friday, 13.8 on Monday and 10.5 on Tuesday. It was 10.9 on Wednesday.
Koster, Carter and Shively all encouraged people not to take this good news and assume the worst is over.
“I think if we learned nothing from this past summer, we learned not to think that we are completely out of it,” Carter said. “It is still a global pandemic. We want to move that to an endemic platform, and with the Pfizer announcement and the (Food and Drug Administration) recommendation for a 5- to 11(-year-olds’) vaccine, that’s another step in the right direction.
“We’ve still got a ways to go, and it’s in that scope that we rely on our local health officials to provide us that guidance and that information.”
Also on hand for the announcement were McCracken County Board Chairwoman Melanie Burkeen, McCracken County Board Vice Chairwoman Kelly Walker, Paducah Board Chairman LeBuhn and Paducah Board Vice Chairman Felix Okojie.
