McCracken monthly COVID count fifth-highest in pandemic

McCracken County reported 1,319 cases of COVID-19 in the month of December, the fifth-highest monthly total since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Information was provided through reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department and the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
The 1,319 new cases reported in December is more than twice the 598 cases reported in November. There were 522 cases reported in October.
McCracken County reported 1,565 cases in November 2020, 1,480 cases in December 2020, 1,352 cases last September and 1,325 cases last August.
In December, the age group with the most cases was age 19 to 29, which had 234 cases. Those in their 30s had 212 cases, while those in their 40s had 191.
School-age children — those age 4 to 18 — had 188 cases, while those in their 50s had 168.
McCracken County reported three COVID-related deaths in December, the second-lowest month of the year, which featured seven months of single-digit COVID deaths.
McCracken County has seen a surge in cases and a rise of its incidence rate since Thanksgiving, when the county was at the highest level of COVID incidence since Oct. 7, but has been at that level ever since.
McCracken County’s end-of-month incidence rate of 55.5 is the third-highest since the pandemic began. The county had an incidence rate of 91.1 at the end of November 2020 and a rate of 72.1 at the end of August 2021.
An incidence rate is the number of new cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days. Based on McCracken County’s 2020 Census count, each new case in the county is the same as 1.4 cases per 100,000 people.
The incidence rate maps issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health are color-coded to show the levels of incidence in each county across the state. The highest incidence rate — more than 25 cases per 100,000 people — is colored red, while the next-highest — 10 to 25 cases — is colored orange. The next-highest rate — 1 to 10 cases — is colored yellow, while the lowest incidence rate — less than 1 case per 100,000 people — is colored green.
The other counties that make up the Purchase District Health Department — Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman — showed varied levels of change over November.
Ballard County reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 in December, compared with 66 in November, while Carlisle County had 69 new cases in December, compared with 52 in November.
Fulton County had 28 new cases in December, compared with 51 in November, while Hickman County had 24 new cases in December, compared with 22 in November.
Ballard County had an incidence rate of 18.1 at the end of December, compared with 23.5 at the end of November. Carlisle County’s incidence rate was 51.0 at the end of December, compared with 21.0 at the end of November.
Fulton County had an incidence rate of 7.2 at the end of December, compared with 33.5 at the end of November, while Hickman County had an incidence rate of 29.4 at the end of December, compared with 19.6 at the end of November.
