A judge sentenced David Howery to one year behind bars Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to multiple animal cruelty charges.
Howery was charged after more than 100 neglected animals were found at his Paducah home.
He previously entered a plea deal that would see him serve six months, but Judge Todd Jones denied that deal.
Once he is out of jail in April of next year, Howery has agreed not to have any animals for two years as a term of his probation.
The animals from that case are all safe with local nonprofits, fosters and animal shelters. A&A Horse Haven rescued the horses and goats from the McCracken County abuse case in April.
Two of the horses from that case have been adopted. One of them is now with a foster. They have goats, some of which have given birth.
The nonprofit has rescued 150 horses over time, including three from the Howery case.
Natasha Hankins said those horses are all safe now, but people need to report cases of abuse.
“I mean, when it gets to that point it’s pretty bad, but if someone is in need of help or struggling, or they can’t afford to feed them or anything like that, it’s better to call us before you get to that point,” Hankins said. “There’s no cost in turning your animal over to us, and we can take care of them.”
McCracken County Animal Control Director James Holler said all the dogs are doing well, though some are still getting medical help. But, they’re all adoptable.
“McCracken County Humane Society has worked with the aggressive dogs, and they’ve had no issue with getting them to an adoptable state. And eventually all will be adopted out and find good homes,” Holler said.
Nonprofits like A&A Horse Haven said they need the community’s continued support as they work to rescue animals from cases like this.
“There’s 45 horses in our care right now, and we could always use donations, and money, feed, buckets, I mean, all sorts of things all the time,” Hankins said. “It would be so helpful. Volunteers, anyone who wants to come and help.”
