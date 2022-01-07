A 19-year-old McCracken County man is facing sexual assault allegations involving someone younger than 12 years old.
T’Angelo Henderson was booked into the McCracken County Jail charged with first-degree rape, first degree sodomy and incest, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
All the charges noted the alleged victim was younger than 12.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Baptist Health Paducah Thursday in connection with the case.
The investigation led detectives to develop Henderson as the suspect, according to the news release.
