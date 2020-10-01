A McCracken County man faces an assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another man in his shoulder last weekend.
Christopher Collier, 44, of McCracken County was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree assault (Class B felony). He was booked at the McCracken County Jail.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies responded early Sunday to the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital emergency room, where a man had walked in with a stab wound.
Deputies interviewed him before he was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center due to the severity of the injury, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered a stab wound to the left shoulder and stated that Collier stabbed him.
Sheriff’s detectives investigated the incident and developed evidence that corroborated a series of events leading up to the stabbing, according to the release. An arrest warrant for Collier was obtained and he was arrested Wednesday morning at his home on Johnson Road.
The sheriff’s office also said that additional evidence related to the stabbing was found during Collier’s arrest.
