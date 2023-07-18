As the summer draws to a close, the McCracken County Public Library is marking the final week of this year’s summer reading program by celebrating with the community.
The Unity in Community Day event will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19 at the public library parking lot. The event connects to this year’s summer reading program theme of “All Together Now.” This year’s theme is meant to connect people of all ages through the theme of friendship, kindness, inclusion and diversity.
Because of this, several community partners will be present at the event to showcase careers and how they benefit the community. Children will also have a chance to walk around, ask questions and enjoy the misting station, which will help them stay cool in the hot weather.
The community partners will be bringing their vehicles, including police cars, fire trucks, farm equipment and service vehicles. The first 250 children who fill up a stamp card by visiting each vehicle will be given free shaved ice from Kona Ice, sponsored by Paducah Bank.
