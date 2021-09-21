McCracken library requires face masks for patrons

McCracken County Public Library is requiring all patrons 2 years and older to wear a face mask or face shield to enter the library.
The library’s policy, which began on Sept. 16, is an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
Acceptable coverings include disposable masks, cloth masks, or plastic shield that covers the face.
Employees are available at each entrance to provide disposable masks to patrons.
Library officials noted that curbside services are also available daily for patrons who do not wish to enter the library. Curbside services are offered at the same hours the library is open. The library also offers an online catalog that includes books, magazines, music and other materials.
