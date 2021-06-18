A new set of hands is poised to take the helm of the McCracken County Public Library as the institution’s board of trustees announced the selection of a new library director Friday.
Third-generation librarian Justin Brasher will be taking the post Aug. 4. The 35-year-old will come to McCracken from southeast Houston, where he currently serves as the Community Programming Manager for the Pasadena Public Library system — which serves a population of 160,000 people.
Brasher, who received his master’s degree in library and information studies from Florida State University and his master’s in business administration from West Texas A&M, was selected out of a pool of 27 qualified candidates, according to the library board of trustees’ news release.
“The stars just kind of aligned. It was great timing,” Brasher told The Sun. “I had started looking for a position that would allow me to be more challenged, to climb higher, to take on more leadership. I feel that I’ve come to a point where I can understand all sides and lead to the best of my abilities.
“When I came across McCracken something about it just clicked.”
The board, president Rachel Norton said, was impressed by Brasher’s background and education and the group feels like he will bring a new perspective to the library.
“He has a drive for innovation and development and enjoys technology, research, and business, recognizing the value that those areas can bring to a community,” she said.
Board member Melony Smith added that “(he) showed an unbridled desire to be adventurous in his leadership, which will allow our staff to continue to develop their innovative and visionary programs.”
Brasher, who was born in Louisiana and grew up in Colorado and Florida, was excited to come to McCracken for reasons beyond the bounds of the library. He has a degree in theatre and even tried his hand at a career in acting for a time so he’s eager to become a part of the Market House Theatre community.
One other thing that sold him on moving to western Kentucky was McCracken County Public Library’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. He was particularly heartened to see the institution’s post about Asian Pacific American Month in May.
“When (my girlfriend and I) read about how important and how much value McCracken County put on the racism issue in America and awareness, we felt so welcome and safe,” he said. “We felt like this was a community that’s going to care about us and wants us to be a part of it. So we want to be a part of them, too.”
While Brasher already has some ideas he feels he would like to implement at McCracken — including an RFID-oriented approach to materials that would ease the sorting, shelving and checking in/out process — he doesn’t want to move too fast.
“My first week on the job I don’t plan to turn the library upside,” he said. “The library is doing great as it is. I don’t want to fix what’s not broken.
“I want to be able to talk to people and get their ideas. I just want to get to know the people, the community and the staff.”
He’s also keen on social media and technology and hopes to help the institution make big strides in these arenas. Using social media is key, in his eyes, to make sure the library stays relevant and keep the public informed, curious about and attuned to the goings on at the McCracken County Public Library.
“I want to be able to break those stereotypes that we’re just a pile of books with a roof on top and nothing else,” he said. “We bring so much more to the table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.