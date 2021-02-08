The McCracken County Public Library continues its endeavor to bridge the digital divide, giving more people access to computers and the internet through its new Skill Building Kit Lending Program.
Similar to its Digital Toolbox program, this initiative will enable patrons to loan out laptops from the library. These laptops will come with a mouse, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a flash drive — which patrons will be able to keep to store documents.
The equipment will be checked out for a one-month period for the purpose of helping patrons with professional development and job hunting, said Adult Services Technology Assistant Devin Cook, the project director for this library effort.
“These come with different resources for job searching, distance learning and anyone that might be a computer beginner,” Cook said. “They also get tech help if they need it, with me, for up to an hour.
“Offering virtual appointments for up to an hour can give someone that extra amount of help that they will likely need if they’re new to computers. These are geared towards lifelong learning.”
Anyone interested in checking out a Skill Building Kit can visit www.mclib.net/skill buildingkit or call 270-442-2510 ext. 119 during library business hours. Patrons must be at least 18 years old to request and check out a kit.
The five laptops available through the program come loaded up with shortcuts to websites and databases that will aid patrons in the their job search and skill building like Lynda, Learning Express, Cypress Resume Builder and Indeed.com, among others.
The library announced the program at the start of February — after receiving the laptops in December and readying the kits over the past months. The funding for the laptops and hotspots came through Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives and the Institute of Library Museum Services Workforce Grant. Twenty Kentucky libraries received similar grants.
With the pandemic’s end not quite in sight, Cook believes this type of program will be of great utility for the library patrons that need it most — those without home computer and internet access.
“This is for that group of people out there that are trying to get back in the workforce and who haven’t used a computer in a few years or maybe ever,” Cook said. “There’s just a need for people to learn new things. Computer skills are increasingly becoming required for more jobs. Good resumes are highly sought after.
“I think pushing this sort of program for people who might be wary of learning new skills might give them more of an edge.”-
