The McCracken County Jail returned about 20% of the nearly $3 million budgeted to it by the McCracken County Fiscal Court for the last fiscal year.
Jailer David Knight said Wednesday that the jail came in under budget by nearly $597,000 thanks to its regular revenue and some cost-cutting and reimbursements.
“That’s money that’s allotted to the jail, that I could have spent,” Knight said.
He attributed the surplus, in part, to reevaluation of some existing contracts and pursuing medical reimbursements.
“If you really pay attention to your budget and see where you’re getting the best for the tax dollar, I think we can continue to get the best deal,” Knight said.
Knight, who took the reins of the jail at the beginning of 2019, said he hopes that attentive bookkeeping can help keep the facility under its budget.
He said he hopes some of the excess funds can be used toward salaries for corrections workers, who start off at a salary of $12 per hour and turn over at high rates.
“I would hope to make that (funding) up and allow the county to have better service,” he said.
Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he appreciates Knight’s attention to detail financially, but said it remains to be seen whether the jail can continue to operate under budget.
Clymer attributed part of the savings to lower population numbers at the jail, in light of pandemic-related measures that have resulted in lower bond requirements and fewer arrests by law enforcement.
“I think the virus had a big hand in it,” said Clymer, but said he’s noticed significantly better budget management from Knight than he did under his predecessor, Tonya Ray.
“He is a good manager. He does look at all that stuff,” Clymer said, not ruling out the possibility of turning budget surplus into better pay for jailers, which could help to retain staff.
“It’s not too unusual to have somebody go over there and two, three weeks … then find that they can go to Hobby Lobby or McDonalds and make as much or better.”
Knight mentioned the success the jail has seen with its inmate vocational training programs, and said he hopes to continue seeing a lower population at the jail, which can help to lower operational costs.
“I do think we can overall lower the cost of the (jail) for the county,” he said, which he hopes to provide “a safer, more secure facility.”
