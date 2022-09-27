PADNWS-09-27-22 JAIL CLASS - PHOTO

Shun Williams (right) receives his electricity certification from Kevin O’Neill, the vice president of workforce training and economic development at WKCTC, at a ceremony Monday honoring inmates who had completed the 60-day training. Williams was one of nine people to complete the training.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County Jail hosted its 11th workforce training graduation on Monday at the jail annex. The jail began a workforce training reentry program called Project Phoenix in 2019.

While Monday’s graduates received 60-day training in electricity, the jail also offers training in welding, being a deckhand and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). Many of the courses are open to male and female inmates.

