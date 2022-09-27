The McCracken County Jail hosted its 11th workforce training graduation on Monday at the jail annex. The jail began a workforce training reentry program called Project Phoenix in 2019.
While Monday’s graduates received 60-day training in electricity, the jail also offers training in welding, being a deckhand and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). Many of the courses are open to male and female inmates.
The courses are taught by personnel from West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
The program is funded by a three-year grant provided by the Delta Regional Authority, an economic development agency that supports job creation and community building. The grant is worth $277,000 and covers equipment, materials and supplies.
The recent graduates’ classes lasted from Aug. 6 through Sept. 3.
Completing 60 hours of training in basic electricity were Chris Bearden, Brooks Brown, Daniel Burgess, Jesse Day Jr., George Foard, Joey Gould, Eric Hopper, Paul West and Shun Williams.
Sgt. Heather McGinnis oversees the class for the jail. She said this was the jail’s fourth graduating class in electricity.
“(The inmates) put in time and dedication to better themselves and their futures,” McGinnis said during the ceremony.
“We provide the opportunity; you guys chose to take it,” Jailer David Knight told the graduating class.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.