McCracken has consistently low COVID numbers this week

The number of new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County has held fairly steady over the last three days and seems to be moving away from the erratic single-day numbers that it showed in the past few weeks.
According to reports issued by the Purchase District Health Department, McCracken County reported 192 new cases of COVID-19 this month. There were 52 cases reported after last weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 3) and 55 reported on Monday.
Then, the numbers lessened, with 25 reported new cases on Tuesday, 31 on Wednesday and 29 on Thursday.
Those numbers are taken from the report issued the day after, which is released that morning, reflecting the previous day’s case numbers.
In the previous week, McCracken County reported 22 new cases after the Sept. 24-26 weekend, 54 new cases on Monday, 19 on Tuesday and 54 on Wednesday. There was no report issued on Oct. 1 to reflect the Sept. 30 cases.
The PDHD reports that from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 through Thursday, McCracken County has had a total of 10,395 cases of COVID-19 and 164 COVID-related deaths.
There were two COVID-related deaths reported to the PDHD over the Sept. 30-Oct. 3 weekend and four on Wednesday. The PDHD no longer lists the ages and genders of the COVID-related deaths in its daily reports.
The river counties of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton and Hickman, which are also overseen by the Purchase District Health Department, have been reporting comparatively low numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
Ballard County had 28 reported cases in the month of October thus far, 13 men and 15 women. It reported eight cases each on Monday and Tuesday four cases each after the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 3 and on Wednesday and two cases on Thursday.
It had 175 cases reported in the month of September — an average of 5.8 cases per day — and 164 cases for Aug. 11-31, an average of eight cases per day.
To date, Ballard County has had 1,077 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 21 COVID-related deaths.
Carlisle County had 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported thus far in October, three men and seven women. It reported four cases on Tuesday, three on Thursday, two on Wednesday, one after the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 3 and no cases reported on Monday.
It had 70 cases reported in September for an average of 2.3 cases per day and 81 cases reported for Aug.11-31, an average of 4 cases per day.
To date, Carlisle County has had 805 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and seven COVID-related deaths.
Fulton County had 22 new cases reported in the month of October thus far, eight men and 14 women. It had 11 cases reported on Monday, six after the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 3, three on Tuesday and one each on Wednesday and Thursday.
It had 63 cases reported in September for an average of 2.1 cases per day and 31 cases reported for Aug. 11-31, an average of 1.5 cases per day.
To date, Carlisle County has had 614 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 16 COVID-related deaths, with the last death coming in July.
Hickman County had 10 new cases reported in the month of October thus far, five men and five women. It had five cases reported on Thursday, two each after the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 3 and Tuesday, one on Monday and no cases reported on Wednesday.
It had 102 cases reported in September for an average of 3.4 cases per day and 70 cases for Aug. 11-31 for an average of 3.3 cases per day.
To date, Hickman County has had 699 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 18 COVID-related death, with two deaths reported in September and two thus far in October.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health issues a daily county map of Kentucky with each county’s incidence rate per 100,000 people. Those counties are color-coded to indicate its level of COVID spread. A high level of spread, or more than 25 cases per 100,000 people over seven days, is shown in red, while a substantial level of spread, or 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 people, is shown in orange.
A moderate level of spread, or 1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people, is shown in yellow, and a low level of spread, or less than 1 case per 100,000 people, is shown in green.
McCracken County has consistently been at the red level since August, although the river counties have fluctuated. On Friday, McCracken turned orange, dropping its incidence rate to 23.4.
Ballard and Fulton counties are at the red level, as Ballard County has an incidence rate of 25.4 cases per 100,000 people and Fulton County’s rate is at 40.7.
Hickman County is at the orange level with a rate of 16.3 cases per 100,000 people, and Carlisle County is at the yellow level with 9 cases per 100,000 people.
There were 104 of Kentucky’s 120 counties at the red level on Friday, seven fewer than on Thursday, 15 at the orange level and one (Carlisle) at the yellow level.
Incidence rate maps dating to Sept. 13, 2020, can be found at govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19 and clicking on the maps link on the right side of the page.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
