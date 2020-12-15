After 45 years in the field, Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield’s resignation was accepted during a fiscal court meeting Monday.
The 68-year-old McCracken native took the post in 2014.
What Mansfield will miss most is working daily with the area’s first responders.
“They’re the most selfless public servants,” he told The Sun. “When they go out on a call — whether it’s law enforcement, fire and rescue, ambulance, 911 telecommunicators and staff or any other responders — they’re running toward the emergency when others are evacuating or leaving the scene.
“I admire greatly the men and women who are first responders.”
He got his start in 1975, working for the state emergency management office as a regional manager in the Green River area. In 1990 he was hired as the emergency management specialist for USEC’s operations at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant, a position he would retire in before coming to work for the city and county. He is also a retired Army National Guard officer.
Looking back on his time in emergency management, Mansfield was staggered by how much the work has changed with society’s technological advancements.
“When I first started responding to incidents I was given a telephone credit card and had to find a pay phone to call in to the state emergency operations center to report information,” he said. “Now we can do live videos — with FaceTime and other applications — from the scene and give information to the public immediately.”
Local officials are overwhelmingly satisfied with the work Mansfield has done over the past six years.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer has been mentally preparing for Mansfield’s retirement for some time now.
“He’s done an incredible job for the county, the whole region really. We’ve been so fortunate to have Jerome,” the judge-executive said in an interview before Monday’s meeting. “He’s as good as they come.”
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless was also highly complementary towards Mansfield in a statement to the newspaper Monday.
“Jerome has served our community during some of our toughest times. Through floods, hurricanes, multiple disasters in a small amount of time and now a pandemic, Jerome has led with compassion and humility,” she said. “I am beyond grateful for his service and we are a better community because of commitment and leadership.”
One of the most senior and highly certified people in his field, Mansfield’s experience made him uniquely equipped to handle the area’s needs and to advise officials on the bad situations that came under his purview.
“He knows his stuff. He’s been there and done that — tornados, floods, wrecks, fuel spills, hazardous materials, really any kind of disaster. He just runs it,” Clymer said. “If we had a disaster in McCracken County, I knew we were in good hands and that he’d take care of it.”
He also, Clymer said, greatly aided local residents by building the infrastructure of his office to last well beyond his years.
“He’s developed a good group of people out there as well … some of them have over 40 years of emergency management work under their belts,” the judge-executive added. “He’s got it set up where it needs to be — the equipment, the training, the personnel, the whole ball of wax. We’ve been good for many years with him. Now we just need somebody to take the reins.”
Each of the county’s commissioners thanked Mansfield for his work in the community during the meeting. Each of them recalled a discussion at a training with Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett where, upon learning the commissioners were from McCracken, told the group, “Don’t worry about anything, you’ve got Jerome.”
Clymer also told Mansfield that he will be receiving the Alben Barkley Distinguished Citizen Award, the highest honor McCracken County can bestow on anyone.
“It’s certainly deserved many times over by Jerome,” Clymer said. “It’ll be hard to replace someone of your stature and your caliber, and all that you’ve done for us.”
Mansfield was greatly humbled by the award, accepting it on behalf of his department and the many first responders that have worked with him.
April Watson, the office’s emergency management administrative assistant, will serve as the interim director of emergency management upon Mansfield’s retirement. She will start on December 27 and his retirement will become effective December 31. The search for his permanent replacement is already in progress, though that process has no firm timetable.
In other court happenings:
• A number of raises for employees across the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, County Clerk’s office and jail were approved by the court. These raises, discussed at a recent workshop of the court, will go into effect December 27. These are being effected to prevent turnover in these vital departments of county government.
• November’s transient room tax revenue was approved. The $237,096.06 will be divided among the Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau ($70,938.26), the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission ($71,254.85), the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center ($47,397.92) and an escrow fund ($47,503.03).
• A joint meeting between the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the Paducah City Commission to vote on a pair of ordinances — the grant of the regular non-exclusive cable television franchise and repositioning of the Paducah/McCracken County Industrial Development Authority in regards to its ability to own, maintain, develop, market and manage property — will take place tonight at 5:30 p.m. This is scheduled to be the final meeting of the fiscal court in 2020.
